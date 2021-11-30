The 2021 People’s Choice Awards is set to be a big night. Not only is Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosting the show, but celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and BTS will be competing for huge awards like Song of 2021 and Music Video of 2021. As if that wasn’t enough, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, NBC and E! announced Kim Kardashian will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 PCAs.

According to a press release, Kardashian will be honored at the PCAs for “her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”

Kardashian is so deserving of the award, considering she’s known for being one of the biggest entrepreneurs and fashion and beauty moguls around. After achieving fame with her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which recently wrapped up its 20th season in June after being on the air since 2007, Kardashian went on to launch her hit brands like KKW BEAUTY, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS, which was recently valued at over $1 billion. Wowza.

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon award.”

Kardashian also has a chance to take home some other big awards at the PCAs since Keeping Up With the Kardashians is nominated for Reality Show of 2021. She’s also up for Reality Star of 2021 (along with Kourtney Kardashian) and Social Star of 2021 (along with Kylie Jenner).

To see who wins, make sure to watch the 2021 PCAs on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m ET on NBC and E!