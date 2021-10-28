The People’s Choice Awards are just around the corner, and there’s ~a lot~ to get excited about. Some of your favorite music, movie, TV, and TikTok stars are slated to attend this year’s show, and there are so many amazing nominees lined up. Before the big event, here’s every detail to know about the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, including when and where to watch.

The 2021 PCAs will kick off from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Dec. 7. The show, which is entirely fan-voted, will be bigger and better than ever this year. For the first time, the award show will air simultaneously on both NBC and E!, so you’ve got choices when it comes to tuning in. Oh, and there will be so much celebrity talent this year that you won’t want to miss.

For starters, BTS is making a big splash at the 2021 show with three nominations and ARMYs could not be more proud. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber leads the pack with a whopping 10 nods in total. But those are just the highlights. Here’s all the info you should know before the 2021 PCAs kick off.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

The 2021 PCAs Nominees:

BTS and Bieber aren’t the only artists who are up for some big awards this year. Lil Nas X scooped up a total of six nominations, so fans can expect to see him on their screen a lot this year. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat were also top nominees, and both singers received five nominations at the big show. Top TikTokers like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio also received nominations in key categories, including Social Star of 2021.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

You can see the full nominations list below:

The Movie of 2021

Black Widow Coming 2 America F9: The Fast Saga Dune No Time To Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Tomorrow War Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Comedy Movie of 2021

Coming 2 America Free Guy He's All That Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jungle Cruise Space Jam: A New Legacy Thunder Force Vacation Friends

The Action Movie of 2021

Black Widow F9: The Fast Saga Godzilla vs. Kong No Time To Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Suicide Squad The Tomorrow War Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Drama Movie of 2021

A Quiet Place Part II Cruella Dune Fatherhood Halloween Kills In The Heights Old Respect

The Family Movie of 2021

Cinderella Luca Raya and the Last Dragon The Boss Baby: Family Business The Mitchells vs. the Machines Tom and Jerry Vivo Yes Day

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Chris Pratt — The Tomorrow War Daniel Craig — No Time To Die Dwayne Johnson — Jungle Cruise Eddie Murphy — Coming 2 America John Cena — F9: The Fast Saga Ryan Reynolds — Free Guy Simu Liu — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Vin Diesel — F9: The Fast Saga

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Awkwafina — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Charlize Theron — F9: The Fast Saga Florence Pugh — Black Widow Jennifer Hudson — Respect Leslie Jones — Coming 2 America Margot Robbie — The Suicide Squad Salma Hayek — Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Scarlett Johansson — Black Widow

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Anthony Ramos — In The Heights Emily Blunt — A Quiet Place Part II Emma Stone — Cruella Jamie Lee Curtis — Halloween Kills Jason Momoa — Dune Jennifer Hudson — Respect Kevin Hart — Fatherhood Timothée Chalamet — Dune

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson — Jungle Cruise Eddie Murphy — Coming 2 America Emily Blunt — Jungle Cruise Leslie Jones — Coming 2 America Melissa McCarthy — Thunder Force Octavia Spencer — Thunder Force Ryan Reynolds — Free Guy Salma Hayek — Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Charlize Theron — F9: The Fast Saga Chris Pratt — The Tomorrow War Daniel Craig — No Time To Die Florence Pugh — Black Widow John Cena — F9: The Fast Saga Scarlett Johansson — Black Widow Simu Liu — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Vin Diesel — F9: The Fast Saga

The Show of 2021

Cobra Kai Grey's Anatomy Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Loki Saturday Night Live The Bachelor This Is Us WandaVision

The Drama Show of 2021

Outer Banks 9-1-1 Cobra Kai Grey's Anatomy Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The Equalizer The Walking Dead This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Grown-ish Never Have I Ever Only Murders in the Building Saturday Night Live Ted Lasso The Upshaws Young Rock

The Reality Show of 2021

90 Day Fiancé Bachelor In Paradise Below Deck Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Keeping Up With the Kardashians Love & Hip Hop Atlanta The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Competition Show of 2021

America's Got Talent American Idol Dancing With The Stars RuPaul's Drag Race The Bachelor The Bachelorette The Masked Singer The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2021

Anthony Mackie The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chase Stokes Outer Banks Dwayne Johnson Young Rock Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live Norman Reedus The Walking Dead Sterling K. Brown This Is Us Tom Hiddleston Loki

The Female TV Star of 2021

Angela Bassett — 9-1-1 Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy Kathryn Hahn — WandaVision Mandy Moore — This Is Us Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Queen Latifah — The Equalizer Yara Shahidi — Grown-ish

The Drama TV Star of 2021

Norman Reedus — The Walking Dead Angela Bassett — 9-1-1 Chase Stokes — Outer Banks Ellen Pompep — Grey's Anatomy Mandy Moore — This Is Us Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Queen Latifah — The Equalizer Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Dwayne Johnson — Young Rock Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building Wanda Sykes — The Upshaws Yara Shahidi — Grown-ish

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

Good Morning America Live with Kelly and Ryan Red Table Talk The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Kelly Clarkson Show The View The Wendy Williams Show TODAY

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Late Night With Seth Meyers The Daily Show with Trevor Noah The Late Late Show with James Corden The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2021

Cody Rigsby — Dancing With the Stars Gottmik — RuPaul's Drag Race JoJo — The Masked Singer JoJo Siwa — Dancing With the Stars Katie Thurston — The Bachelorette Matt James — The Bachelor Symone — RuPaul's Drag Race Wiz Khalifa — The Masked Singer

The Reality Star of 2021

Erica Mena — Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Joe Amabile — Bachelor In Paradise Kandi Burruss — The Real Housewives of Atlanta Khloé Kardashian — Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim Kardashian West — Keeping Up With the Kardashians Lisa Rinna — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

Cobra Kai Loki Mare of Easttown Outer Banks Sex/Life Squid Game Ted Lasso The White Lotus

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021

Loki Lucifer La Brea Shadow and Bone Superman and Lois The Falcon and the Winter Soldier The Flash WandaVision

The Male Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Lil Nas X Luke Combs Shawn Mendes The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele Billie Eilish Cardi B Doja Cat Halsey Megan Thee Stallion Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie

The Group of 2021

BTS Coldplay Dan + Shay Imagine Dragons Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Migos twenty one pilots

The Song of 2021

Butter BTS Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Easy On Me Adele good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon STAY The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Up Cardi B

The Album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy Drake Culture III Migos Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish Justice Justin Bieber MONTERO Lil Nas X Planet Her Doja Cat Sour Olivia Rodrigo star-crossed Kacey Musgraves

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dan + Shay Kacey Musgraves Kane Brown Luke Bryan Luke Combs Miranda Lambert

The Latin Artist of 2021

Anuel AA Bad Bunny Becky G Daddy Yankee J Balvin KAROL G Maluma Natti Natasha

The New Artist of 2021

24kGoldn Bella Poarch Giveon Olivia Rodrigo Rauw Alejandro Tate McRae The Kid LAROI TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The Music Video of 2021

Butter BTS Easy On Me Adele good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo LOCATION KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X My Universe Coldplay X BTS Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon STAY The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

The Collaboration Song of 2021

Best Friend Saweetie feat. Doja Cat INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Kiss Me More Doja Cat feat. SZA Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon STAY The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Way 2 Sexy Drake feat. Future & Young Thug You Right Doja Cat, The Weeknd

The Social Star of 2021

Addison Rae Britney Spears Charli D’Amelio Dwayne Johnson Justin Bieber Kim Kardashian West Kylie Jenner Lil Nas X

The Pop Special of 2020

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil Friends: The Reunion Justin Bieber: Our World Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Oprah with Meghan and Harry P!nk: All I Know So Far Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

The Comedy Act of 2021

Back To Abnormal Tour Trevor Noah Bo Burnham: Inside Bo Burnham From Scratch Tour John Mulaney Sorry, Harriet Tubman Phoebe Robinson The King’s Jester Tour Hasan Minhaj The Milk & Money Tour Ali Wong Vaccinated and Horny Tour Chelsea Handler You Know What It Is Marlon Wayans

The Game Changer of 2021

Alex Morgan Bubba Wallace Carl Nassib Naomi Osaka Patrick Mahomes Serena Williams Simone Biles Sunisa Lee

The Pop Podcast of 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Armchair Expert Call Her Daddy Chicks in the Office Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew SmartLess Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

The 2021 PCAs Performers & Presenters:

The 2021 PCAs list of performers and presenters has yet to be announced, so keep your ears to the ground.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards Date:

The 2021 PCAs kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

How To Watch The 2021 People’s Choice Awards:

The People's Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC and you’ll need a cable subscription to watch the show. However, the awards show can also be streamed via services that carry the networks, like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, or Sling TV.