Season 20 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will begin in just a few weeks. After 14 years of being on air, the sisters announced in September 2020 they're ready to move on from the show. To get fans excited (and emotional) for the end, E! has officially dropped the first promo for KUWTK's final season. Of course, there's lots of tears from the famous family, and after you're done watching it, you'll be sobbing, too.

Fans have been speculating for months what Season 20 will be about. After rumors spread on Jan. 5 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, fans wondered if the couple would be addressing their marriage troubles on the show. The famous sisters have been brutally honest about pretty much everything on KUWTK, so it was definitely a possibility. Fans also questioned whether Rob Kardashian was really returning after leaving in Season 7, and if Kourtney Kardashian's new bestie Addison Rae Easterling would be making a special appearance.

Now, fans are getting their first look at Season 20 with a new promo from E! The video begins with highlights from the series over the years, including Khloé Kardashian giving birth to daughter True, Khloé and Kim fighting (and Kourt breaking them up), and Kendall Jenner appearing on Kylie's YouTube channel. "Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life," Khloé said in a voiceover while the videos played. "We didn't think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family," Kim added before it cut to her and Kris Jenner saying goodbye to their production crew.

"We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," Kris said in tears. "I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys," Kim said while crying, too. "Each and every one of you."

The promo teases Kourtney and ex Scott Disick possibly rekindling their romance, as well as Khloé and Tristan Thompson considering having another baby together. Near the 0:39 mark, Rob makes a surprise appearance, as he's sitting next to Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble. Before the video ends, Kris asks, "Did we make the right decision by walking away?"

Watch the first promo for KUWTK's final season below.

Season 20 of KUWTK will premiere on Thursday, March 18, so make sure to mark your calendars because it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster.