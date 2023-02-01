Will Beyoncé Attend The 2023 Grammys? Here Are The Chances

In November, Beyoncé broke records by becoming the most-nominated artist in Grammys history alongside her husband, Jay-Z. With the 2023 Grammys just days away, the big question is whether Beyoncé will attend the show. Although the Recording Academy hasn’t confirmed her appearance, it’s possible the star could still show up since she’s up for some major awards.

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, received nine Grammys nominations, including Album of the Year. It marks the singer’s fourth time being recognized in the category following previous nominations for I Am... Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé, and Lemonade. Beyoncé has yet to win the title, but according to Entertainment Weekly, if she ends up taking home the award this year, she will be the first Black woman to win Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Also competing in the category this year are ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Mary J. Blige. The “Easy On Me” singer and Beyoncé previously faced off for Album of the Year in 2017. Although Adele came out on top, she said in her acceptance speech that she “[couldn’t] possibly accept” the award because Beyoncé’s Lemonade album was so “monumental.”

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s nine 2023 Grammys nominations also include nods for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her album’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release last June. The record’s follow-up single, “Cuff It” also earned a nomination for Best R&B Song. Meanwhile, its b-sidetracks “Virgo’s Groove” and “Plastic Off the Sofa” received nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance, respectively.

The star performed songs from Renaissance for the first time in Dubai on Jan. 21. The show marked Beyoncé’s first concert in four years. Will she continue her music comeback by performing at the Grammys? Tune in on Feb. 5 to find out.