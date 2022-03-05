Who's The 2022 Bachelorette? 10 Theories

Bachelor Nation has almost made it to the end of Season 26 of The Bachelor, which means only one thing for sure: It’s almost time for the next season of The Bachelorette. Because if there’s one thing that’s guaranteed in the Bachelor franchise, it’s that there’s always another season on the horizon. So as Clayton Echard’s time as the lead comes to the close, fans are wondering who will be next in line. And this time around, there are quite a few theories about who might be the 2022 Bachelorette.

The first place to look for the next Bachelorette is usually the preceding season of The Bachelor. More often than not, the Bachelor franchise pulls from the previous season’s frontrunners when picking the next lead. So it makes sense to look back at the contestants from Clayton’s season as possible contenders for the next Bachelorette.

But there’s also a chance the producers might go further back in Bachelor Nation history to draw from another Bachelor season or even Bachelor In Paradise. Or, there could be another Matt James-type situation and the next Bachelorette could be someone who’s never even been a part of the franchise before. Basically, the next Bachelorette season could truly go in any number of directions, but here are a few leading theories.

Serene Russell ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Serene made it to the hometowns episode of Clayton’s season but was eliminated before the overnight dates — even after she told Clayton she was in love with him. Serene is clearly ready for love and The Bachelorette could give her another chance to find her person.

Teddi Wright ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Teddi got the first impression rose from Clayton, which earned her a lot of attention in Bachelor Nation. It could be enough attention to land the lead role next season.

Susie Evans ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Susie is still in the running for Clayton’s final rose as of the hometowns episode, but if she doesn’t end up with him, she’s got some major Bachelorette energy.

Gabby Windey ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Gabby is in Clayton’s top three, but if Clayton doesn’t end up with her, all of Bachelor Nation is ready to embrace her with open arms. She’s already been linked with two other Bachelor alums, so she could be ready to get to know more.

Rachel Recchia ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Rachel and Clayton have a lot of physical chemistry, so there’s still a good chance they’ll end up together. If not, Rachel could follow in Pilot Pete’s footsteps as another pilot lead.

Elizabeth Corrigan ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Elizabeth butted heads with Shanae Ankney after Shanae revealed Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis without her consent. Since her elimination, Elizabeth has posted very Bachelorette-esque photos while advocating for herself, and fans have been here for it.

Marlena Wesh ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Marlena didn’t win Clayton’s season, but she did win a lot of group dates throughout her time on his season. The former Olympian could also win a few more hearts as the next Bachelorette.

Natasha Parker ABC/Craig Sjodin Natasha had a rough time in the last season of Bachelor In Paradise and left the beach single, which has a lot of fans rooting for her to be the next Bachelorette.

Maurissa Gunn ABC/Craig Sjodin Maurissa got engaged to Riley Christian at the end of the last season of Bachelor In Paradise, but they broke up in January 2022. It might be too soon for her to start a new journey with someone else, but she could find new love as the next Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams ABC/Craig Sjodin Tayshia was already the Bachelorette in 2020, but A.) it was only for half a season, since she filled in after Clare Crawley left early with Dale Moss, and B.) Tayshia and her season’s winner, Zac Clark, broke up in 2021. If Tayshia’s ready to find new love, many fans would love to see her step into the Bachelorette role once again.

Season 26 of The Bachelor continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.