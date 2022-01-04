Here's Everyone Who Received A Rose On Week 1 Of The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation never sleeps, or at least it can feel that way. The franchise has gone straight from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette right into Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, with just a quick break for the holidays in between. Now it’s Clayton’s turn to go from contestant to lead as he fights for the family he wants so badly. But the journey to love is always filled with drama on the Bachelor franchise, so Clayton’s going to have to break a few hearts in order to write his own love story. Here’s your recap of who went home each week on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

Clayton wasn’t the most obvious choice for the Season 26 Bachelor. Usually, the next lead is chosen from the final few contestants of the previous season, but Clayton was eliminated during Week 6 of Michelle’s season, meaning he wasn’t even one of her final four men. But even though fans didn’t totally expect Clayton to be the Bachelor, Michelle fully supports the decision to have him step into the role. “I think Clayton is just so wonderful, so deserving of love, wants to find his person,” Michelle told ET. “He's all in with opening up, he's all in with being vulnerable, so I think that he will get the most out of it."

As Clayton went “all in” on finding love, these are the women he sent home along the way:

The Bachelor Episode 1 Eliminations (Jan. 3)

Clayton’s season of The Bachelor got off to a chaotically exciting start. He welcomed 31 women to the original Bachelor Mansion, hoping to find his future wife in one of them. He definitely felt the sparks fly with some of the women, like his First Impression Rose recipient, Teddi Wright, whose first kiss with Clayton gave him “chills.”

Other women didn’t have as magical a Night 1 as Teddi, though. First off, there was Salley Carson, who technically didn’t even actually make it to the Bachelor Mansion. She was coming fresh out of an engagement to another man — like, really fresh: Her bachelorette party for her canceled wedding had been just a few weeks before filming for this season of The Bachelor began. Salley realized ahead of the limo entrances that she actually wasn’t ready to pursue a relationship with Clayton, so she self-eliminated, even after Clayton offered her a rose for being so honest with him.

Then there was Claire Heilig, who at least made it past the limo entrances, but last until the first rose ceremony. Claire brought a lot of feisty energy to Night 1 that turned a lot of the women off, so much so that they decided Clayton needed to talk to her right away. He did and realized she didn’t really want to be a part of his season, so he decided to eliminate her in the middle of the cocktail party.

Once the rose ceremony actually happened, Clayton eliminated another seven women: Daria Rose, Hailey Malles, Ivana Noble, Jane Paik, Lindsay Rae Dobbs, Samantha Jeffries, and Rianna Hockaday. That leaves 22 women to continue to fight for Clayton’s heart. Those women are:

Teddi

Serene

Susie

Eliza

Rachel

Ency

Sarah

Kate

Cassidy

Elizabeth

Kira

Shanae

Sierra

Mara

Marlena

Genevieve

Melina

Gabby

Jill

Lindsay W.

Hunter

Tessa

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.