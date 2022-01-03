This Bachelor Contestant Had A Ton Of Drama Even Before The Season Premiered

Usually, when a contestant goes on a reality dating show like The Bachelor, the assumption is that they’re single and ready to, well, date. So when ABC released the list of possible contestants for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor on Sept. 25, 2021, and fans noticed one of them — Salley Carson — was supposed to have a wedding on Sept. 26, 2021, some red flags were raised, to say the least. With the start of Clayton’s season now upon us, Bachelor Nation is reminded of all the drama surrounding Salley even before the season premiere.

Right after Salley’s name and bio were released by ABC, popular Bachelor franchise blogger Reality Steve posted screenshots of an Instagram from Salley’s bachelorette party in August 2021 and of a Crate & Barrel registry for a wedding set for Sept. 26, 2021. That alerted fans to the fact that Salley reportedly was engaged just before filming The Bachelor, but she reportedly called off her wedding because her ex-fiancé was secretly still legally married to someone else. It’s all dramatic enough to warrant a TV show of its own, but until Hollywood jumps on this story, viewers at least have The Bachelor to deliver all the Salley-related drama. And it looks like ABC is totally leaning into that drama: Salley’s job in her official bio is listed as “previously engaged,” so it definitely sounds like it’s going to be a major part of her story on the show. But there is more to Salley than her relationship history, so here’s all the info you need to know:

Salley Carson’s Real Job

Salley’s job may be listed as “previously engaged,” but she *does* also have an actual job that pays her money. According to her ABC bio, the 26-year-old is a spine surgery robot operator. She graduated from the University of South Carolina, Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2017, and later attended Medical Sales College. Salley doesn’t want to remain in the medical field forever, though; according to her bio, her dream is to one day open a clothing store.

Salley Carson’s Instagram

Salley seems to have done a clean sweep of her Instagram since joining the Bachelor franchise. She posted a few shots of herself in December 2021, but before that, the most recent post is from February 2021. When Salley does post, she shares photos of her close-knit family. There does seem to be a remaining photo of Salley with her reported ex-fiancé, Avery Buchholz, but it’s grouped with a bunch of photos and videos with other friends.

Salley Carson Facts

Salley is from Charlottesville, Virginia, and describes herself as “religious, family-oriented and adventurous.” She hates cotton balls and “can’t be near them,” which seems like it would be a difficult thing to do when you work in the medical field. But she’s also obsessed with hot tubs, which seems perfect for joining Bachelor Nation.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.