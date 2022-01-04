We Need To Unpack Clayton's Wild Pre-Rose Ceremony Elimination

It’s no secret things can get messy on The Bachelor. It’s bound to happen when you put dozens of women in a house together, all fighting for attention and love from the same guy. Usually, it takes a little bit of time for the messiness to build up, but we’re only one episode into Clayton Echard’s season and already things have gotten really messy, really fast. On Night 1 of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, Claire Heilig took a big risk in how she presented herself, and it wound up not really working out in her favor.

According to her bio on the ABC website, “Claire is a charming, outgoing and unapologetic woman with a big personality.” And based on her encounters with Clayton, that description seems pretty accurate — though “charming” might be up for debate. Sorry, Claire! Blame production.

Although Bachelor is bound to hit it off with some women more than others, the Bachelor contestants aren’t always prepared for that fact. During Night 1, Clayton immediately felt sparks fly with Teddi Wright, so much so that they shared a big kiss. The other women were not too happy to see the man of each of their dreams hit it off with someone else, especially Claire, who announced “Game on, b*tches.” From there on out, Claire started showcasing her “fiery” personality, saying things like, “I would eat him and spit him out” about Clayton, and proclaiming that she does not need America to love her. It was a huge turnoff for the rest of the women, and soon it became a huge turnoff for Clayton, too.

Claire and Clayton started out on an OK if awkward foot (they had small disagreements about chicken wings and football, but nothing major), and the drama only really started once Clayton left Claire and her tailgate date to speak with Mara Agrait, another contestant. Despite Claire’s attempts to keep Mara’s interruption at bay — she literally warded her off, telling her, “We’re like right in the middle of our convo” — Clayton left with the other woman anyway. And it seems like Claire didn’t take that too well.

Later in the episode, when asked about her conversation with Clayton, she didn’t hold back her criticism. “Not the vibe. No, I have a very like specific palette. He’s 100% too nice for me. It was a catastrophe. I beat his a** in cornhole,” Claire explained. “I’m too, like, fiery. It’s not for me.” She later added, “I hate him.” (Ouch.)

But when this gossip was brought to Clayton’s attention and he confronted Claire, she had a different story to tell. “No, I don’t hate you. I just feel like we haven’t clicked. I think you’re a great guy. I don’t hate anybody,” she claimed.

ABC/John Fleenor

Production cut the rest of their conversation right up until Claire tells Clayton, “I would love nothing more.” Presumably, she was responding to Clayton’s “Can I walk you out?” question because moments later, he was leading her out of the house.

Afterward, Clayton addressed the remaining women, explaining, “I was made aware that there was someone in the house that was just kinda tearing the whole mood down. And after speaking with her, I decided to send her home.” He didn’t think it was “fair” to give her time when so many other women really wanted to be there. Fair enough!

And although the situation did throw Clayton’s confidence off slightly — ICYMI, he nervously asked the rest of his other contestants “if there’s anyone else who wants to step out and leave?” Thankfully, no one did. — he recovered in time to deliver the first impression rose. There’s no keeping this Bachelor down...

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.