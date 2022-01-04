So, Will Clayton End Up With His Bachelor First Impression Rose Winner?

The first impression rose is always a big deal in any season of the Bachelor franchise, since it’s the first tangible insight into the lead’s feelings. Sure, the lead might say that they have strong feelings about any number of contestants, but only one person gets the reassurance that only the first rose can bring. In Clayton Echard’s season, that one and only person is Teddi Wright, who Clayton hit it off with right away. The fact that Teddi won Clayton’s first impression rose does not guarantee that she wins The Bachelor, but it does give her a bit of a leg up heading into the rest of the season.

There was no question that Clayton and Teddi felt an immediate pull toward each other. The 24-year-old surgical unit nurse got some alone time with Clayton during the first cocktail party of the season. Clayton told her that there was something about her that felt “more than” good about their burgeoning relationship. He couldn’t find the exact right words to describe the feeling, but the passionate kiss the two shared seemed to speak volumes for both of them. Clayton said, “Kissing Teddi, I feel on cloud nine. Cloud ten, if you can even get there. I mean, I felt that spark.”

It’s clear that Teddi and Clayton have strong feelings about each other now, but the real question is if those feelings can last all the way to the final rose ceremony. The first impression rose can be a great predictor of the winner on The Bachelorette. Eight of the last Bachelorettes wound up giving their final rose to their first impression rose recipients, including the most recent Bachelorette Michelle Young who gave both roses to her now-fiancé Nayte Olukoya.

However, there isn’t quite as strong a track record when it comes to The Bachelor. The only Bachelors to give their final rose to their first impression rose recipients were Sean Lowe and Peter Weber. With Sean, though, it’s not that notable because he actually handed out 12 first impression roses during his first night, so there was a good chance that one of them would also get his final rose.

Just because it’s rarer on The Bachelor, though, doesn’t mean Clayton won’t end up with his first impression rose winner. It seems like Clayton and Teddi have a strong connection, so now Bachelor Nation will have to just wait and see if she wins this season of The Bachelor.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.