The first impression rose to final rose pipeline strikes again! Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are happily engaged, and as of Dec. 21, they don’t care who knows it. Following the season finale, the couple took to Instagram to gush over each other — and to clear up any rumors about their connection. And I have to say, seeing Young and Olukoya’s Bachelorette finale Instagrams is a real treat (and it’s not just because they’re ridiculously attractive). Really, their IG captions are the stars of the show.

It’s not every day that a 6’8” “walking red flag” swoons over his love on the gram (though it should be!), but Olukoya likes being an exception to the rule. Like that unspoken rule about not dissing Bachelorette producers until your contract is up? Yeah, Olukoya wasn’t a fan of that, either. He wrote on IG, “Michelle, ever since September 9th, 2021, when I got on one knee to ask you to spend the rest of our lives together, it has been an absolute dream come true. Who would have ever thought that a reality tv show could actually work out as perfectly as it did for us. Regardless of the edit, we know our true story.” Mic drop.

Olukoya continued, proving that he does have a way with words, after all:

Thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me... But you, Michelle, you saw me for me from the very first night, and I will always always always love and appreciate you for that. I want you to know that you’re all I want. I want us to have what your parents have and even more. I want to be the best version of myself for myself, for you, for our families, and for our future family, forever. I am completely and utterly in love with you.

He signed it off, “I can’t get enough of living this dream come true with you. Love, Nayte — Your 6’8”, Costco Chris brown, walking red flag.” (He also changed his IG bio to “THE Michelle Young Fan Account,” which might actually be my favorite thing about him.)

Olukoya wasn’t the only one who got romantic (and called out production) on IG. Young was just as willing to get honest and sappy on social media. And she put her poetry skills from that Rudy Francisco group date to good use. She wrote:

I’ve asked for someone who sees me, challenges me, while accepting me for who I am. I’ve asked for someone who will never let go, and you’ve already shown me you will be that man. The way you’ve pushed yourself to be vulnerable, even if it wasn’t for others around us to see. I’ve learned our love story doesn’t need to be perceived as perfect, [a]s long as it’s perfect for you and me.

Anybody else wondering wtf production hid from us? Give us the sweet Mayte (it sounds better than Nichelle) moments that we deserve!

Although we clearly didn’t see everything that went down between this duo, it seems like Young and Olukoya know that what they have is the real deal. If you need me, I’ll be changing my Instagram bio to “THE Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya fan account.”