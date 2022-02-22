Let's Break Down *That* Surprising Bachelor Exit

Genevieve Parisi may not be an “actress” like Shanae Ankney said she was, but she’s also not the person for Bachelor Clayton Echard. In the Feb. 21 episode, Genevieve was feeling bad about being invited on another group date instead of finally getting a one-on-one date with Clayton. It turned out, that group date was the tipping point, leading Genevieve to leave The Bachelor.

Along with a handful of the remaining women, Genevieve was invited on a therapy-themed group date, during which each woman got to have a couple’s therapy session with Clayton. Genevieve was immediately uncomfortable because she said she doesn't like to talk about her feelings. She and Clayton talked about how she’s had difficulty opening up so far in the season.

“I want to get through and understand who you are, and my fear is, I wonder if that’s possible,” Clayton said. But when Genevieve still couldn’t let her guard down, Clayton decided to interrupt their therapy session to talk to Genevieve privately about how she was making it difficult for him to feel confident meeting her family in the upcoming week. “With hometowns around the corner and having to meet families, it’s really hard for me to see meeting your family when it’s hard to see what’s behind the walls,” Clayton explained.

ABC

Genevieve agreed that they weren’t “there” in their relationship for them to move forward down a more serious path. So, Genevieve and Clayton mutually broke up, deciding they’d simply run out of time to really get to know each other. “I’m not gonna get anywhere if I don’t let my walls down,” Genevieve said as she left. “I have some stuff to work on, that’s for sure. But I have no regrets because I did everything I could. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Genevieve wasn’t the only one sent home during the therapy group date. In the evening portion of the date, Clayton pulled Sarah aside to tell her he didn’t trust her, and swiftly sent her packing.

And it’s only going to get more intense from here. Season 26 of The Bachelor continues with the hometowns episode on Monday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.