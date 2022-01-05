Bachelor Fans Are Convinced This New Contestant Looks Exactly Like Hannah B.

A lot of Bachelor fans tuned in to the Season 26 premiere on Jan. 3 and thought they saw a familiar face from another part of Bachelor Nation. Susie Evans joined this season to fight for Clayton Echard’s heart, but a lot fans did a double-take, thinking Susie was actually Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown, or any number of other celebrity look-alikes.

Hannah B. was actually just one of the many doppelgangers fans thought of when they saw Susie on The Bachelor. Fans also saw the resemblance between her and Debby Ryan. Okay, a lot of fans saw the Debby Ryan resemblance. Other people saw a little Addison Rae in her, while another group of fans thought she looks like Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset. And then there were the fans who saw more of Bachelor Nation in Susie and thought she looked like franchise favorite Demi Burnett. But no matter who Susie looks like, she’s her own person, and she’s paving her own path through Bachelor Nation. She felt a spark with Clayton right away (literally, since she greeted him with a hand buzzer) and it looks like she could be sticking around this season. There’s a lot to learn about this 28-year-old Bachelor hopeful.

Susie Evans’ Real Job

Susie is a wedding videographer who hopes to work as a documentary filmmaker one day. She runs her own business called Susie Evans Media, and based on her company Instagram, it looks like she captures all kinds of big life events for her clients. According to her LinkedIn, she graduated from Lindenwood University in 2014 with a degree in digital cinema arts. When she’s not working in video production, she’s a fitness coach at Body By Craig.

Susie also used to be a pageant queen. She won Miss Virginia Teen USA 2011 and Miss Virginia 2020, and she actually knows Bachelor franchise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes from participating in the pageant circuit.

Susie Evans’ Instagram

Susie uses her Instagram to showcase all the many aspects of her life, from promoting her work as a videographer and as a trainer, to highlighting her hangouts with her friends. Susie’s family is also clearly very important to her, and she includes a bunch of photos of the kids in her family.

Susie is from Virginia Beach, Virginia, which is very evident from her Instagram. She posts a lot of fun videos and photos of her enjoying her hometown, and it honestly makes me want to book a vacation there.

Susie Evans Facts

In her spare time, Susie gives back by volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. She’s also a jiu-jitsu champion and according to Pageant Watch, she had a performing contract abroad for Tokyo Disney Land right after she graduated from college. According to her ABC bio, trust is the most important thing to her, so hopefully, she finds that she can trust Clayton as they go on this Bachelor journey.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.