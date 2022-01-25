Riley & Maurissa From BIP Broke Up & Fans Are Barely Coping

Grab the tissues, Bachelor In Paradise die-hards. Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have officially broken up. (If this is the first you’re hearing of this, I’m genuinely so sorry to upset you.) The former couple made a statement to People on Jan. 24 though they actually broke up a few weeks earlier. And although some fans saw this coming (she did strip her Instagram of all signs of him earlier this month), reactions to Christian and Gunn’s breakup were still heartbreaking.

ICYMI, Christian and Gunn told the outlet, “We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.” They added, “We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.” Cue the tears.

Plenty of Paradise fans flocked to social media to mourn the relationship and discuss what exactly their split means for Sunday mornings. (If you need a little refresher, Christian once told Gunn on the beach, “When I see you, I see Sunday morning.” And when they got back from the beach, their Sunday morning ritual became potentially the most romantic part of their public relationship.)

The tweets and TikToks about the breakup range from heartbroken to unsurprised, but they’re all pretty relatable. So if you want to feel seen (and a little less alone in grieving their engagement), here are the realest reactions social media has to offer.

01 This Tweet About Seeing The Announcement I’ll be the first to admit that I felt a little bit like sad Squidward when I saw Christian and Gunn’s breakup announcement.

02 This Tweet That Said What We All Feel Was I perhaps too invested in their realtionship? Maybe!

03 This Tweet About Doubting Love Can I be honest for a minute? Christian and Gunn’s romance — especially their Sunday morning ritual — made me believe in love a little bit more. So, um, where does that leave all of us now that they’ve called it quits?

04 This Tweet About Canceling Sunday Mornings Ugh, will Sunday mornings ever be the same again?

05 This (Other) Tweet About Sunday Mornings RIP breakfast in bed.

06 This Tweet About Feeling Major Disbelief I’m not usually one to pick favorites, but Christian and Gunn’s relationship seemed like the strongest of the Bachelor In Paradise bunch.

07 This Tweet With A Heartbreaking Gif Ugh, the Paradise memories hurt.

08 This Tweet About Watching Clayton’s Season Christian and Gunn officially announced their split on Monday, Jan. 24, only a few hours before a new episode of Clayton Echard’s season. And yes, it was hard to keep up with Shanae’s antics with their breakup in mind.

09 This Tweet About Feeling Overwhelmed The timing of this breakup was rough, and it might have escalated my Bachelor Nation fatigue to an all-time high.

10 This Tweet About Second-Hand Heartbreak This Brooklyn 99 gif sums it all up.

11 This Tweet About Feeling Disillusioned Christian and Gunn’s breakup begs the question: If they can’t make it, who can?

12 This Tweet About How We All Felt Christian and Gunn’s breakup had an emotional impact, OK?

13 This Tweet About Thinking They’d Last Didn’t we all kinda think that Christian and Gunn would be the ones to make it does the aisle?

14 This TikTok About Mourning Their Historic Engagement Erin Alexandria, aka TikTok user @shygirlspillstea, explained her thoughts on the sitch: “It’s just really sad because they were the first Black couple to come out of the Bachelor Nation franchise.” One TikToker replied, “Man I really held out hope.”

15 This TikTok About Knowing It Was Coming “So glad that we finally have an answer,” TikToker Zachary Reality said in his video about the split. He also found the timing of their announcement interesting. “I see you Bachelor PR,” he added, noting that Christian and Gunn’s announcement came only two hours before the new episode.

I will be playing “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5 until further notice.