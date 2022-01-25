Riley & Maurissa From BIP Broke Up & Fans Are Barely Coping

Grab the tissues, Bachelor In Paradise die-hards. Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have officially broken up. (If this is the first you’re hearing of this, I’m genuinely so sorry to upset you.) The former couple made a statement to People on Jan. 24 though they actually broke up a few weeks earlier. And although some fans saw this coming (she did strip her Instagram of all signs of him earlier this month), reactions to Christian and Gunn’s breakup were still heartbreaking.
ICYMI, Christian and Gunn told the outlet, “We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.” They added, “We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.” Cue the tears.
Plenty of Paradise fans flocked to social media to mourn the relationship and discuss what exactly their split means for Sunday mornings. (If you need a little refresher, Christian once told Gunn on the beach, “When I see you, I see Sunday morning.” And when they got back from the beach, their Sunday morning ritual became potentially the most romantic part of their public relationship.)
The tweets and TikToks about the breakup range from heartbroken to unsurprised, but they’re all pretty relatable. So if you want to feel seen (and a little less alone in grieving their engagement), here are the realest reactions social media has to offer.
I will be playing “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5 until further notice.