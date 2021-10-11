This Video Of Maurissa & Riley’s Sweet Sunday Morning Routine Is Everything

I’m not usually one to play favorites, but Maurissa and Riley are an exception. This duo is easily the sweetest couple to ever come out of Bachelor In Paradise. And their relationship has only grown more adorable since leaving the beach. Maurissa Gunn’s Instagram about Sunday mornings with Riley Christian is proof that there’s nothing better than a lazy morning with the love of your life.

A little background: While on the beach together, Riley told Maurissa, “When I see you, I see Sunday morning.” Cue the swooning. The sweet quote was became instantly iconic among Paradise fans — especially after Riley expanded on it during an interview with ET on Oct. 6. "Sunday morning, for me, it's just a time of peace," he said.

"I always had this vision of just being able to have my family and just be able to relax on a Sunday morning, cook some breakfast, some bacon and eggs. You've got your children there. It's just a great feeling. It's no stress,” Riley continued. The romance!

Riley isn’t the only one who loves Sunday mornings. On Oct. 10, Maurissa posted a sweet video on Instagram to the tune of Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.” And safe to say, Riley’s vision pretty much came true.

“I woke up this morning with nothing but tears of happiness. I can’t believe this is how I get to spend every Sunday morning for the rest of my life,” Maurissa wrote, captioning a video of her fiancé making her French toast for breakfast. “This is the first of many, and before you know it we will be hearing those little footsteps.” (Yes, that is a reference to their potential future kids, and, yes, my heart just grew three sizes.)

Riley showed the love on his IG, too. Sharing the same cute video, he wrote, “Because of you @maurissagunn, my dream is now a reality.”

This is the love story and Sunday morning that Bachelor Nation deserves.