6 White Lotus Characters Who Should Be In Season 3

Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2 follow. The first two seasons of The White Lotus have been set in two completely different locales, Hawaii and Sicily, and featured primarily different casts unrelated to each other, other than their penchant for high-end vacations. Only Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, ended up vacationing in both places, becoming the narrative thread between the two seasons. But with Tanya gone (RIP), which White Lotus Season 2 characters could be the carryover to Season 3?
Tanya McQuoid, who was newly Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, was actually one of two carryover characters from Season 1. The other was Greg Hunt, who she met in Season 1, and was dating by the finale. In Season 2, she and Greg, now married, turned up at this different White Lotus location, at his insistence. But Tanya wasn’t long for the series. Discovering Greg had hired assassins to kill her so Greg could inherit her wealth, Tanya went full Final Girl, spraying bullets at the “high end gays” who were in on the scheme. But even though the mission failed, Greg still got what he wanted anyway, as Tanya hit her head escaping the yacht and drowned.
With Tanya no longer in this world to book another high-priced vacation at another White Lotus hotel, Season 3 may begin fresh with another cast. But Season 2 left way more loose ends than Season 1. Moreover, carrying over a beloved character to loosely tie the seasons together worked quite well for Season 2; doing it again in Season 3 seems logical.
The question is, will that character who carries over be the Season 3 victim like Tanya was in Season 2? The answer may depend on who the character winds up being. Here’s a rundown of six of the most likely candidates for the next White Lotus. vacation.
The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max; Season 3 is expected in 2023.