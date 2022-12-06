Ever since Daphne swam headfirst into a corpse in The White Lotus’ Season 2 premiere, every viewer has been frantically asking the same question: who is going to die? There have been a ton of theories about this season’s impending deaths — and yes, that’s deaths, plural, since Rocco confirmed multiple bodies had been found in the sea in the flash-forward intro. But one of the most convincing theories off all came from a TikTok emphasizing the importance of a brief exchange back in Episode 1. This TikTok theory about the White Lotus finale will have you wondering if Greg will die in Sicily.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details from The White Lotus Seaosn 2, Episode 6. Although Greg has been M.I.A. for most of this season, he’s still at the top of a lot of fans’ minds. The once-lovable man from Season 1 seemed to have a total personality change in Season 2, demanding that Tanya shoo her assistant away, shaming his wife’s eating habits, and hiding very suspicious phone calls from her. Things got even weirder after he suddenly left in Episode 2 and a shady socialite named Quentin showed up to help lift Tanya’s spirits... or perhaps to scam her out of all her money. Yep, the predominant fan theory is that Quentin and his “nephew” Jack are trying to con Tanya, and Greg may be in on it.

Alarm bells went off among the fandom when Quentin told Tanya about his true love: an American cowboy he would do anything for. Then Tanya found a photo of Quentin and his cowboy, and this mystery lover looked a lot like Greg. It definitely looks like Greg is in his villain era, but a viral TikTok has fans convinced his misdeeds will be swiftly punished.

The video recalled a conversation Tanya and Greg had in the season premiere. “I must have been disassociating,” Tanya told her husband, before describing a bizarre vision. “I was seeing all these faces of men with these very effeminate hairstyles, and then I saw you. And your eyes were like shark eyes, like just completely dead. Just like, dead.”

Tanya’s dream comes off as pretty clairvoyant now that viewers know she really does become surrounded by a ton of men with “very effeminate hairstyles” while partying at Quentin’s palazzo. If she really was gazing into the future, then Greg’s dead eyes could mean her husband will die in his efforts to try to scam her.

Then again, the “dead eyes” thing could have a more figurative interpretation, especially since Tanya only describes Greg’s eyes as dead and not his whole body. Maybe she was tapping into Greg’s lost love for her, and when she’s sees him again in the finale she’ll realize he no longer looks at her with love in his eyes but instead a cold, uncaring stare.

There are a ton of super shady characters who could become killers in the finale (Ethan’s ready to pounce at Cameron, and Alessio’s relationship with Lucia is still dangerously unclear), but Greg may be the shadiest of all.