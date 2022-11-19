Season 2 of The White Lotus is proving to be as entertaining as its Emmy-winning first season, and its location is just as bucket list-worthy. This time around, fans are introduced to a new group of guests visiting The White Lotus Resort in Sicily, Italy. With revenge travel on the rise, a European vacation may be on your to-do list for 2023 and you can stay in The White Lotus Noto, Italy villa in real life. Of course, the luxe stay is going to cost you.

In the third episode of The White Lotus Season 2, “Bull Elephants,” Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) go on a girls’ trip to Noto, Italy. They end up staying in a picturesque 1500s villa, which is available to rent IRL. However, the Villa Tasca, which is the actual White Lotus filming location, is actually located in Palermo, Italy. That’s almost a four-hour drive from Noto, so if you were thinking about recreating Daphne and Harper’s day, you’d have to travel pretty far. The privately-owned villa also states it’s only available to rent for special events and weddings, but Dream Exotic Rentals lists the Villa Tasca as a vacation rental as well. Here’s everything you need to know about visiting The White Lotus villa in Italy.

How To Stay In The White Lotus Noto, Italy Villa

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO

It would be an understatement to say the Villa Tasca is expensive AF. Prices start at €5,500, or about $5,684, a night. Considering the villa sleeps up to eight people with four bedrooms, you’ll need to fork over about $711 a night, per person. Splurging on vacations was a 2022 travel trend, and that dream vacay no matter what attitude isn’t going away in 2023. If you’ve got a pretty budget-friendly itinerary most of your days in Italy, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in The White Lotus villa.

Unfortunately, the policy states that there is a three- to seven-night minimum, which varies from season to season. If you have to stay three nights, that’s over $2,000 a person. Yikes! However, your stay also includes gorgeous gardens along with reception and concierge service and a chef and butler for lunch. There’s also an aperitif, dinner, and breakfast service included as well, so at least you won’t be spending money on food. The villa also has a pool that Daphne and Harper take advantage of that you can also swim in or lounge by, channeling your inner Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

If you don’t want to spend more than a month’s amount of rent staying at the White Lotus villa, you can visit the Villa Tasca park for about $4 a day. There are other White Lotus filming locations in Noto and Palermo as well.

The White Lotus Italy Filming Locations

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Daphne and Cameron have to go shopping for clothes in “Italian Dream” after it’s revealed that Cameron’s luggage was sent back to New York. According to Russh, they apparently go on a shopping spree in Palermo. You can see a Liu Jo sign behind Daphne, which means you might want to start there to follow in their footsteps.

Since you “gotta go to Noto,” according to Daphne, you’ll want to spend a day there as well. The piazza where Harper and Daphne walk around and grab lunch at is the Piazza del Duomo with the Noto Cathedral. Sip on some Aperol Spritzes or a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it.

Since you are into visiting filming locations from TV shows and movies, you may want to book a tour similar to the one Albie, Dominic, and Bert go on in “Bull Elephants” as well. There are plenty of The Godfather filming location tours in Italy that include the Castello Degli Schiavi, which is over an hour away from the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace — aka The White Lotus Resort in Sicily. Whether you vibe more with Daphne and Harper or Albie and his dad and grandfather, there’s plenty of The White Lotus things to do in Italy.