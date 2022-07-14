If you thought Kylie Jenner changing her son’s name was the wildest Kardashian baby drama of 2022, think again. As TMZ first reported on July 13, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via surrogacy. The little one is due soon. But you know what’s already arrived? Opinions. A truckload of them. On Twitter, Khloé and Tristan’s second baby ignited a firestorm of hot takes.

Not all of them are nice. Some people are struggling to understand why the Good American founder would choose to expand her family with the NBA player after his repeated infidelity. (A quick refresher: Just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True in 2018, Tristan was caught in two separate cheating scandals. In 2019, Tristan famously kissed Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The on-and-off couple split again in June 2021 after he reportedly got cozy with three other women; that December, a paternity suit proved Tristan had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were dating.) But despite it all, Khloé reportedly doesn’t care about any drama. Instead, she’s “grateful” and “focus[ed] on her family.”

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” her rep told Elite Daily on July 14. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

You know that old saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all?” Twitter clearly didn’t get the memo.

People Are Shocked

And Unimpressed With Tristan Tristan’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was pregnant with his son when Khloé and Tristan began dating. Jordan claims Tristan cheated on her, and although Tristan has never publicly denied that, Khloé maintains nothing fishy happened. "He pleaded with me that the relationship [with Jordan] was over long before we met," she wrote on Instagram in 2019. "He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

Remember, Only Khloé & Tristan Know The Full Story

People Wish Khloé Nothing But The Best Khloé is actually rumored to be dating a new mystery man, a private equity investor she met through Kim Kardashian at a dinner party in June. She’s “happy in her new relationship,” according to an Us Weekly source, but one person is reportedly not happy. Tristan apparently “wants nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there,” the insider added. K!

Protect Khloé ❤️❤️❤️

Hugs 4 Khloé

This Tweet Calls Out The Kardashian-Jenner Fam

BRB, Rewatching Season 1 Of The Kardashians To Figure Out Who Knew What When

This Meme...

The Timeline Is Yikes

Ugh “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” a source claimed to Us Weekly in June, referring to Tristan’s baby with Maralee. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.” The same source also claimed he hadn’t provided any money for child support. Meanwhile, Tristan coparents Prince with Jordan and True with Khloé.

If Only I Paid This Much Attention In School

History Repeats Itself

History Repeats Itself. (Sorry, Did I Say That Already? 🙃)

It Just Does Not Compute

This Is Actually Heartbreaking

Tristan Is Like A Cat With Nine Lives

“Trashcan Thompson” Made Me Do A Spit-Take

Sigh

The Devil Works Hard, But Kris Jenner Works Harder

Obviously, I’m Renewing My Hulu Membership As We Speak

Here’s A Prediction For 2023

I Dare You Not To Full-Body Cringe At This

SMH

This Is... A Take

Some People *Really* Relate

Seriously

Let Khloé Live!

Mic Drop

The most important thing is that Khloé is excited for this baby. She’s reportedly expecting a boy, which would be an actual dream come true. As she tweeted in 2018, “I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy.”

It sounds like she’s about to find out! Happy for her.