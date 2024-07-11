Of all Taylor Swift’s songs, none has had the biggest transformation over the course of the Eras Tour than “Karma.” Initially, the standout line in the song’s chorus was a reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But after they broke up during the beginnings of the Eras Tour and Swift started her romance with Travis Kelce, she changed the line to show her devotion to the NFL star. Now, the song is closely associated with the Tayvis arc, but it turns out... the lore goes even deeper. Swifties uncovered Kelce has been spiritually connected to “Karma” since before it was even released.

That’s right — even before Swift changed the lyric from “karma is the guy on the screen” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs” at her Nov. 11 concert in Argentina, the Tayvis invisible string had already been in effect. Back when Swift was rolling out her album Midnights in the fall of 2022, she announced a song title per day on TikTok in a series she called “Midnights Mayhem with Me.”

It didn’t seem significant at the time, but looking back, the date that Swift chose to reveal the title of “Karma” is wild. As Swifties have recently pointed out, she announced “Karma” on Oct. 5, which just so happens to be Kelce’s birthday. Yes, Kelce and “Karma” both came into the world on the same day.

This is the latest in some newly discovered revelations about how Kelce’s birthday has significantly factored into Swift’s life. Her official fanpage Taylor Nation was created on Oct. 5, and her grandmother Marjorie also had an Oct. 5 birthday. The latter is especially meaningful, considering Swift had such a special bond with her grandma she wrote the Evemore ballad “Marjorie” about her.

This new bit of “Karma” lore is one of many pieces of startling connections fans have found in Swift’s music that seem to make her relationship with Kelce feel like fate. Since the two have started dating, Swifties have pointed out tons of older Swift lyrics the feel like they’re manifesting Kelce as her perfect man. And now, Kelce’s finally inspired some songs of his own for real on Swift’s latest release.