Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the most enviable catalogue of romantic lyrics to lean into for their wedding decor, which is why one embroidery choice felt a bit puzzling. One of the superstar guests at the couple’s Madison Square Garden love-fest revealed a personalized handkerchief that attendees were gifted at the reception. The stitched phrase seems to be an ill-informed choice at first, but it has a deeper meaning significant to Swift and Kelce’s center-stage love story.

Naturally, Swift and Kelce went all-out to fill their stadium-sized wedding event with a reception befitting the venue. The couple reportedly turned the arena into a giant carnival for their celebrity friends, with games like mini golf, skee-ball, and ring toss. But the prizes given out weren’t things you’d find at your usual state fair — lucky game winners reportedly got to take home designer handbags, luxury watches, and even a vintage car.

But nobody went home a loser. Every wedding guest got their own swag bag, and singer Maren Morris even gave fans a peek at one of the personalized party favors: a handkerchief embroidered with the couple’s T&T initials, the date and location, and the phrase, “So it’s gonna be forever...”

This is the opening line of the “Blank Space” chorus, and while it may seem like a romantic sentiment on paper (or on silk), Swifties know that the context is the polar opposite. That’s why some fans were confused by the lyric choice, given that the following remark that the stiched ellipses are inviting readers to fill in is, “... or it’s gonna go down in flames.” The 2014 single is about an ill-advised romance, which Swift herself jokes may very well explode into an epic catastrophe.

You’d think the happy couple would opt for one of the love songs Swift penned for Kelce — like “The Alchemy,” “So High School,” or “Opalite.” But, there’s a deeper meaning as to why the newlyweds would want to highlight “Blank Space.” Namely, it’s Kelce’s favorite song by his now-wife. The NFL star has been incredibly vocal about his love for Swift’s 2014 hit, frequently singling it out as his favorite Swift song.