There’s a new bicon to fawn over: Maren Morris. The Girl singer is currently on her RSVP Redux Tour, where she’s performing her country-pop hits like a love letter to her fans. However, her melodic honesty goes beyond her lyrics. To celebrate Pride Month, Morris came out as bisexual in a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” Morris wrote on the June 9 post, which sees her waving a pride flag as she performed in Phoenix. She capped off the caption with a rainbow emoji and “happy pride.”

Morris has always been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s no surprise to see her receive a hearty wave of support. Not to mention, she reportedly partnered with Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s Ally Coalition to ensure that $1 from every ticket sold on the tour goes to LGBTQ+ organizations that serve the youth in their communities.

In her Instagram comments, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and husband Mark gushed over how much they loved her. Australian singer G Flip — who recently confirmed their relationship with Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause — echoed a similar sentiment, congratulating Morris with several hearts.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

This sweet announcement follows two freeing moments in Morris’ career. In October 2023, she filed for divorce from ex-husband, country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. The two, who share four-year-old son Hayes Andrew, cited “irreconcilable differences” as cause of their split. Then, one month earlier, Morris revealed her retirement from the country music scene.

At the time, she detailed the genre’s historically right-leaning views were starting to take a toll on her, and she wanted to create a space where she could feel comfortable again. (She hinted at this divide when she served as a guest judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier that year.)

Morris honored her time in genre with two tracks, “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here,” defining them as “key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years.” Now that she’s steadily built a liberating cocoon for her career, she’s shining in pride.