Let’s Revisit These Throwback Taylor Swift Collabs

Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
With 11 Grammys and the ability to sell out stadiums long before she even hits the road, there’s no denying Taylor Swift is a talented artist. Naturally, Miss Americana has collaborated with dozens of musical icons throughout her career. Some of these collaborations were satisfying, full-circle moments for Swift, like getting to work with The Chicks after being a lifelong fan. Other times, musicians like Maren Morris got to make their dreams come true by working with Swift.
Her latest collaboration? “Snow On the Beach” from her new album Midnights, which features vocals from Lana Del Rey. Preceding this, Swift made it a point to include her past collaborators when breathing new life into her old songs. Both Fearless (Taylor’s Version)and Red (Taylor’s Version)contain songs in which Swift either reunited with past collaborators to re-record their old songs (like Colbie Caillat on “Breathe”), or to add fresh guest vocalists to songs from the Taylor Swift Vault (like Phoebe Bridgers on “Nothing New.”)
Below, a refresher on some of the Swift collaborations you might have forgotten about.
Fingers crossed Swift links up with some more familiar faces during her album re-recording process.