Taylor Swift is taking fans back to her Fearless days. The singer just released a new song titled "You All Over me," and it's a never-before-heard track that failed to make it onto Swift's 2008 album. Swift made the song release extra special by enlisting Maren Morris for backup vocals, and fans are loving the dose of nostalgia. One listen to Taylor Swift and Maren Morris' "You All Over Me" lyrics will have you feeling like it's 2008 all over again.

The release of "You All Over Me" is extra special for Swift because she owns the full rights after re-recording it. Swift recently revealed her plan to release never-before-heard songs from her "vault" as part of the re-recording process of her Fearless album which will enable her to take full ownership (and revenue) of her music. During her Feb. 11 appearance on Good Morning America, Swift explained the new songs "almost" made the original Fearless album.

"You All Over Me" marks the first song to be released from the vault, and Swift shared all the deets ahead of release day. "I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault)," she wrote on Instagram.

"One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she continued. "I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can’t wait for you to hear it"

The best part? Swift is releasing six new songs in total. Now that the first one is finally here, Swifties are loving "You All Over Me."

You can see the full lyrics to "You All Over Me" below.

[Verse 1]

Once the last drop of rain has dried off the pavement

Shouldn't I find a stain, but I never do

The way the tires turn stones on old county roads

They leave it muddy underneath, reminds me of you

You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls

You know, you can scratch it right off, it's how we used to be

Like the dollar in your pocket, that's been spent and traded in

You can't change where it's been, reminds me of me

[Chorus]

And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, you wasted time

Lost tеars, swore that I'd get out of herе

But no amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

[Verse 2]

The best and worst day of June

Was the one that I met you

With your hands in your pockets

And your "don't you wish you had me" grin

I did, so I smile, and I melted like a child

Now every breath of air I breathe reminds me of back then

[Chorus]

Well, I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, you wasted my time

Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here

No amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

[Instrumental]

[Bridge]

I lived, and I learned, and found out what it was to turn around

And see that we were never really meant to be

So I lied, and I cried, and I watched a part of myself die

'Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

I still got you all, oh, over me

[Outro]

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na na na

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na, all over me

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na, all over you, all over me

Oh oh oh oh oh yeah, oh oh oh yeah, yeah

Oh oh oh all over me