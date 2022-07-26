Taylor Swift reigns as one of the best storytellers and lyricists of her generation, and her music truly is the gift that keeps on giving. She weaves words into poetry that can make our hearts sink or soar and perfectly captures the emotions we all feel. Her discography is full of poignant musical bridges and shining anthems that always seem to hide more meaning upon further listening. Taylor’s known for taking inspiration from the seasons to set the tone for her albums and often incorporates times of the year in her stories to mark her emotional experiences. One thing’s for sure, you’ll always find a line that resonates with your heart — and they always make for the best Instagram captions. Soundtrack your summer as if it you were living in a Swiftie universe with these 54 Taylor Swift lyrics for summer Instagram captions.

Are you spending time in a pure coastal town, experiencing a summer love that feels like a roller coaster rush, or breathing in the salt air of August? Then you may already be stuck in a Taylor Swift song. That’s a good thing – a romantic thing! Soak up the golden light and don’t worry about what comes after August. Even if it’s a cruel summer, you can still play it off as if it were a cool summer. Use these 54 Taylor Swift lyrics from each album for Instagram captions that feel as poetic and nostalgic as a Swiftie’s summer fantasy.

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version”)

“I was right there beside him all summer long, and then the time we woke up to find that summer gone.” – “Tim McGraw”

“Feeling lucky today, got the sunshine, could you tell me what more do I need?” – “A Place in This World”

“The water's high, you're jumping into it.” – “Tied Together With a Smile”

“I was ridin' shotgun with my hair undone.” – “Our Song”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

“So baby drive slow 'til we run out of road.” – “Fearless”

“I close my eyes and the flashback starts, I’m standing there, on a balcony in summer air.” – “Love Story”

“It's a roller coaster kinda rush.” – “The Way I Loved You”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Speak Now

“Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times I watched you laughin' from the passenger's side.” – “Back To December”

“So don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks.” – “Dear John”

“This night is sparkling, don't you let it go.” – “Enchanted”

“The story starts when it was hot and it was summer.” – “Better Than Revenge”

“And I hope the sun shines and it's a beautiful day.” – “Last Kiss”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Red (Taylor’s Version)

“Yeah, we're happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time, It's miserable and magical, oh yeah, Tonight's the night when we forget about the deadlines.” – “22”

“Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress” – “Holy Ground”

“In my stomach is butterflies. The beautiful kind, makin' up for lost time.” – “Everything Has Changed”

“He was tryna to skip rocks on the ocean saying to me, ‘Don't you see the starlight, starlight, don't you dream impossible things?’” – “Starlight”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From 1989

“Grab your passport and my hand.” – “Blank Space”

“Could end in burning flames or paradise.” – “Style”

“But I keep cruisin', can't stop, won't stop groovin'.” – “Shake It Off”

“Say you'll remember me, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe.” – “Wildest Dreams”

“Clear blue water, high tide came and brought you in.” – “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

“And I could go on and on, on and on, lantern, burning, flickered in the night.” – “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Reputation

“Island breeze and lights down low, no one has to know.” – “...ready for it?”

“I don't wanna hurt you, I just wanna be drinking on a beach with you all over me.” – “End Game”

“But after the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July. Our past days were the fun, this end game is the one.” – “End Game”

“Ocean blue eyes, lookin' in mine, I feel like I might sink and drown and die.” – “Gorgeous”

“The light of freedom on my face.” – “Getaway Car”

“Deep blue, but you painted me golden.” – “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

“Jumping to the pool from the balcony, everyone swimming in a champagne sea.” – “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Lover

“It's a cruel summer. It's cool, that's what I tell 'em.” – “Cruel Summer”

“And I snuck in through the garden gate, every night that summer just to seal my fate.” – “Cruel Summer”

“I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all.” – “Lover”

“Sunshine on the street at the parade.” – “You Need To Calm Down.”

“But one of these things is not like the others, like a rainbow with all of the colors.” – “Me!”

“Livin' in winter, I am your summer.” – “Me!”

“And now I see daylight, I only see daylight.” – “Daylight”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Folklore

“Salt air.” – “August”

“August slipped away like a bottle of wine.” – “august”

“Your back beneath the sun, wishing I could write my name on it.” – “august”

“So much for summer love, and saying ‘Us’ 'cause you weren't mine to lose.” – “august”

“Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names.” – “the last great american dynasty”

“Please picture me in the trees, I hit my peak at seven feet, in the swing over the creek.” – “seven”

“Sweet tea in the summer.” – “seven”

“Green was the color of the grass.” – “invisible string”

“Gave me the blues and then purple pink skies.” – “invisible string”

“Now I breathe flames each time I talk, my cannons all firin' at your yacht.” – “mad woman”

“In the garden would you trust me if I told you it was just a summer thing?” – “betty”

“I dreamt of you all summer long.” – “betty”

“Our coming-of-age has come and gone, suddenly the summer, it's clear.” – “peace”

Taylor Swift Summer Lyrics From Evermore