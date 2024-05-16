Sophie Turner is ready to talk about Joe Jonas. It’s been nearly eight months since the couple announced their divorce in September 2023, and the two have seemingly moved on to new relationships since then. But Turner took some time to reflect on how people perceived their four-year marriage recently. In a May 16 interview with British Vogue, the actor opened up about how the media made her feel like her ex-husband’s groupie.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. We were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she told the outlet, referencing Nick and Kevin Jonas’ respective partners, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas. “It was kind of this plus-one feeling.”

She clarified that Joe never made her feel less-than, but the media’s approach to their relationship was still discouraging at times. The three women were often referred to as “the Jonas Wives” or “the J-Sisters” by both press and fans. Turner said, “It was just that the perception of us was ‘the groupies in the band.’” (Danielle also expressed her thoughts about being married to a Jonas Brother in July 2023, noting she sometimes felt like the odd one out when compared to the other wives.)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Turner spoke about the messier bits of her divorce. She first addressed the rumors that she was to blame for her and Joe’s split — specifically, she was accused of being a partier who was never home with their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” Turner said of the speculations. “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you’ve never been a partier.’”

That’s not all, though. Turner sued Joe shortly after their divorce, claiming he was keeping their children in New York and refusing to hand over their passports. This muddled into a months-long custody battle, and they came to a full agreement earlier this year.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

According to the Game of Thrones actor, this conflict took a temporary toll on her. “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” Turner said, adding it took her two weeks to escape that mental rut.

Turner eventually mustered up the courage, saying: “Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”