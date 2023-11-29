Joe Jonas’ dating history made headlines when his ex-girlfriends Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid grabbed dinner with his soon-to-be ex-wife Sophie Turner and more gal pals in New York City in November. The outing came more than a month after Swift and Turner broke the internet with their first NYC outing, two days before Turner sued her ex for reportedly keeping their children from traveling to see her.

These ex-filled girls’ nights out drew comparisons to the scorned-woman masterpiece John Tucker Must Die. Now that his exes have seemingly entered their Queen of the North era, let’s revisit Jonas’ complete dating history, including pop icons like AJ Michalka, Demi Lovato, and Swift.

2005ish: Mandy Van Duyne

Per People, Van Duyne is Jonas’ childhood friend and high school sweetheart whom he briefly dated before the Jonas Brothers skyrocketed to superstardom. The Jonas Brothers’ song “Mandy,” from their debut album, It’s About Time, is apparently written about her.

“Mandy is our childhood friend that has always been a part of our lives,” the band once told AOL, per Songfacts. “She dated Joe at one point. Although they are no longer together, they will be best friends forever.”

2006: AJ Michalka

Jonas’ first celebrity girlfriend was none other than AJ Michalka of iconic early aughts sister duo Aly & AJ. During a 2016 interview with MTV, Michalka revealed that they were “together for a year” and that Jonas was her first kiss, adding that she believed she might have been his as well.

During a 2023 appearance on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast, Michalka elaborated on the experience. “We were, like, 15,” she responded when Viall asked if Jonas was a good kisser. “We were so young. Eh, I think we were both sloppy and inexperienced.”

For years, fans theorized Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song” was penned about Jonas, but the duo set the record straight in 2020 when they posted a tweet revealing their song “Flattery” was actually the one they wrote about Jonas. Some sample lyrics? “I can forgive it, I can't forget it / You left me here with all these scars” and “I will admit if you'll admit it / Just, please, don't flatter yourself.”

2008: Taylor Swift

Swift and Jonas dated in 2008 before he infamously broke up with her over a 27-second phone call. Swift was pretty open about her painful breakup with Jonas. In October 2013, she hosted Saturday Night Live and name-dropped Jonas in her musical monologue. “You might think I’d bring up Joe / That guy who broke up with me on the phone / But I’m not gonna mention him / In my monologue,” she sang before looking directly at the camera and saying, “Hey Joe! I’m doing real well.”

In 2020, the exes seemed to be friends again — and Swift seemingly sent Jonas and Turner a baby gift — though it now seems clear that Swift became firmly Team Sophie after the divorce proceedings started.

September 2008 - July 2009: Camilla Belle

Shortly after splitting from Swift, Jonas got together with model Camilla Belle in September 2008. The two met on the set of the video for the Jonas Brothers song “Lovebug.” The romance was over by July 2009, with a rep for Belle telling People at the time, “Yes, it’s true, they have broken up. There is no third party involved, and they care deeply about each other and will remain friends.”

Swift is widely believed to have penned her scathing Speak Now track “Better Than Revenge” about Belle. When releasing the updated “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” in July, the singer changed one of the most damning lyrics, “She’s better known for the things that she does / On the mattress,” to “He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches.”

Swift commented on Jonas and Belle’s relationship at the 2008 CMA Awards. "They've been together since we broke up. That's why we broke up — because he met her," she told Us Weekly, per MTV.

March - May 2010: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Jonas go way back, as the two first forged a friendship on the set of Camp Rock in 2007. Per People, the friendship blossomed into a short-lived romance when the two dated from March to May of 2010.

Since splitting, Lovato and Jonas seem to have remained on good terms. When Jonas announced his engagement to Turner in 2017, Lovato popped into his comments section with well wishes. Jonas also posted a selfie with Lovato when they hung out together at a Halloween party in 2021.

Summer 2010 - March 2011: Ashley Greene

Per People, Jonas was in a relationship with Twilight actor Ashley Greene from the summer of 2010 through March of 2011. Jonas shocked fans during a 2016 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) by revealing he lost his virginity to Greene. “I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley,” he answered a fan who asked at the time, per Entertainment Tonight. “You can probably just Google it. It’s pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is.”

As one might imagine, Greene was not fully here for Joe’s candid revelation, seemingly responding with an Instagram post that read, “class is timeless.” For his part, Jonas seemed to stand by his decision to spill the deets, telling ET, “I mean ultimately, I think of myself as an honest guy. There are just those moments in life where you have to be true to yourself and true to the world. I’m not out to hurt anybody, but I think, ultimately, I’m just telling my stories and what I can say from my heart.”

November 2012 - August 2014: Blanda Eggenschwiler

Following his split from Greene, Jonas entered a relationship with model Blanda Eggenschwiler in November 2012, per E!. His relationship with Eggenschwiler was one of his longer ones, lasting for more than a year before they split in August 2014.

Summer - October 2015: Gigi Hadid

Jonas and Hadid were first romantically linked the summer of 2015, but the singer had apparently been pining for the model for years at that point. “We met at the Grammys when I was 13 years old,” Hadid revealed on Periscope in 2015, per ET. “And he asked me to a baseball game, and I said no.” (FYI: Jonas was 19 when Hadid was 13.)

His relationship with Hadid, who is close pals with Swift, seemingly put a pause on his beef with the “Forever & Always” singer. Jonas and Hadid were famously spotted out on a double date with Swift and then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, and Jonas even attended Swift’s Fourth of July party with Hadid in 2015.

Sadly, Joe’s romance with Gigi was short-lived. The duo split shortly after making their red carpet debut in October 2015. “It was just due to busy schedules,” a source told Us in November 2015. “They are just going to be friends for now, but it wasn’t [due to] anything serious."

2016 - September 2023: Sophie Turner

Jonas and Turner first romantically linked up when he slid into her DMs in 2016. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019.

By October 2017, they were engaged. And in 2019, they made it official with two wedding ceremonies: one in Las Vegas and one in France. Over the course of their marriage, the two welcomed two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

But in September 2019, the duo shocked fans when they suddenly announced their divorce. A messy custody dispute followed when Turner sued Jonas for “wrongful retention” of their children, claiming he refused to let them travel back to the U.K. with her. But by Oct. 10, they seemingly came close to an “amicable resolution” for their custody arrangement.