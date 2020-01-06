At this point, it's hardly a secret that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the dreamiest power couples in Hollywood, and it's easy to see why. It seems like the duo does nothing but turn heads every chance they get, so it's only fitting that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s body language at the 2020 Golden Globes exemplifies what an awesome team they make. To better understand the dynamic between Jonas and Chopra, I spoke to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence.

"From what I've seen of them, they're a good fit," Brown tells Elite Daily. "She's the passionate one and he's more reserved. I think they have a pretty even split of control, and seem like they have a good thing going on." According to Brown, some of the best partnerships are between people who have different strengths that come together to create balance. "I think all good couples are brought together to complement each other as a team — one has a strength where the other is weak," explains Brown. "In all of the still pictures I've seen, it's impossible to tell exactly how the formula is working out for them, but they do look like a solid couple." Honing in on their appearance at the Golden Globes, Jonas and Chopra displayed body language that illuminated their strong bond.

Their Connection Is Solid. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images "As a couple, their body language [shows] they're connected and doing great," says Brown. "They're facing each other with their shoulders making a 'V', they're attached down the middle, and their heads are tilted toward one another." Aside from their dynamic as a unit, Brown also noticed that Jonas' energy was a bit intense. "He seems to be unusually intense with his stare than he normally is on the red carpet," says Brown. Maybe he was overwhelmed by the cameras or was worried about something behind the scenes. One thing's for sure: They are into each other here.

Chopra Isn't Afraid To Claim Her Man. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In this shot, Brown points out that Jonas seems a bit more chill. Meanwhile, Chopra is making it clear for the people in the back that Jonas is all hers. "Here we see him just a bit more relaxed through his eyebrows," explains Brown. "Her hand on his chest says 'He's my man!' It's a possessive gesture."