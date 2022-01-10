Selena Just Thanked Her Rare Beauty Team In The Most Newsworthy Way

It’s only open letters in The New York Times for Selena Gomez. The singer and Only Murders in the Building star just penned an “open letter,” aka an ad, in the newspaper to thank the team behind her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

On Jan. 9, Gomez shared the announcement on Instagram with a video of her locating the ad in the Times and photos of the IRL letter. She captioned the post, “It would be an understatement for me to say I’m proud of my @rarebeauty team and what we have accomplished so far. Love you guys!”

Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020. Rare is also the name of Gomez’s third solo album, which was released in 2020 ahead of her makeup line. Rare celebrated its second anniversary on Jan. 10, making the past week a triumphant start to the new year for Gomez.

In the NYT ad, Gomez outlined her original “goal” with the makeup brand. She wanted to uplift “self-acceptance” and “uniqueness” in the beauty space. She also outlined her brand’s philanthropic endeavors through the mental health-focused Rare Impact Fund, including a goal to raise $100 million this decade.

Gomez says last year the fund donated $1.2 million to eight grantees. She also credited the brand’s #MentalHealth101 initiative with raising $400,000 to “rally” philanthropists and schools around mental health.

As for the success of Rare Beauty, Gomez claimed in the ad they’ve received 16 awards and have “over 200 products” across global Sephora stores.

She also addressed her reasoning for publicly thanking her team. “If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve,” she wrote to her team.

Rare Beauty is just one of several makeup brands launched by pop stars in recent years. In addition to Rihanna with Fenty Beauty, there’s also Lady Gaga with Haus Laboratories, Jennifer Lopez with JLo Beauty and Ariana Grande with r.e.m Beauty, among many others. Harry Styles, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler, the Creator also have their own beauty brands.

If Gomez’s letter is any indication, there’s more to come from Rare Beauty in 2022. Add in the recently announced second season of her critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, and it’s clear Gomez’s recent successes are anything but...rare.