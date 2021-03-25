Wearing masks so often has made it clear just how heavy some of my foundations are. After months of seeing residual product cover the insides of my masks, it's no longer funny. Lately, I've been on the hunt for a lightweight product that'll give me that beloved filtered finish without leaving an imprint of my face on my mask every day. And, I might have the perfect solution. On March 26, Fenty Beauty is dropping its first tinted moisturizer just in time for summer.

The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, retailing for $30, offers light-to-medium coverage, and, like all Fenty Beauty products, you're going to want to add this one to your collection ASAP. With sodium hyaluronate to nourish skin and a non-comedogenic (i.e. it won't clog your pores) formula, your skin will have a Rihanna-certified glow inside and out in no time. As though it was made with the mask struggle in mind, the formula also claims to be sweat-, humidity-, and transfer-resistant. Are there even any boxes left to check off?

Following the beauty brand's ethos of "beauty for all," this new tint comes in 25 flexible shades that the brand says will work for Fenty Beauty's 50 Pro Filt'r Foundation shades. So, if you already know your Fenty Beauty number, the Eaze Drop Skin Tint couldn't be easier for you to shop. It'll be available on Fenty Beauty's website, at Sephora, and at Harvey Nichols.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Now that you know everything there is to know about Rihanna's latest creation, it's time to start planning out your looks. A press release shared with Elite Daily recommends prepping your skin first with Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen ($30, Fenty Beauty) and then adding the Eaze Drop Skin Tint to get a long-lasting, blurred finish. For Rihanna's coveted no-makeup-makeup look, the singer likes to complete her makeup with one of her brand's Cheeks Out Cream Blush ($20, Fenty Beauty), Cheeks Out Bronzer ($32, Fenty Beauty), and, of course, a Gloss Bomb Cream ($19, Fenty Beauty). All that's left for you to do is to make sure you don't miss the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint drop on March 26, or else you'll be doomed to wait for the restock.