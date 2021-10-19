5 Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Theories

The premise of the Only Murders In The Building podcast is exactly what it says on the tin. It is a podcast that only investigates murders in the building where the hosts live, the Arconia. Season 1 (of both the show and the podcast) spent the entire 10 episode run focused on the murder of Tim Kono, and with that mystery solved, it seemed as if both were at an end. But with another murder in the building, this one aimed at setting up the hosts of Only Murders In The Building, the Only Murders In The Building Season 2 theories are already running wild.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building follow. Arconiac superfans of Only Murders In The Building: The Podcast rejoice! There’s been another murder in the building! The opening scene for the series, of Mabel kneeling over a body covered in blood, was actually the setup for Season 2. Bunny, the woman in charge of the Arconia and the main antagonist of our podcast hosts, has been murdered. Not only is she dead, but the weapon knitting needle Mabel uses for self-defense. Moreover, she was found wrapped in one of the infamous Only Murders In the Building pieces of merch, the tie-dye hoodie with the podcast’s logo on it.* And her body was placed so that she would fall into Mabel’s apartment when the girl opened the door, making her look guilty.

(*By the way, is anyone selling those for the Holiday season? I have a few Arconiacs who need one.)

Obviously, this is a setup. Viewers know that Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are innocent. (Or are they?) So who murdered Bunny? Let’s run down the most prominent theories already being thrown around for Only Murders In The Building Season 2.

1. Someone Else Will Take Over The Podcast

With Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in jail, how will they continue to record episodes? Mabel will be in a different part of the prion than the rest of them, and even if they are released, their lawyers will almost certainly argue that podcasting is against their best interests.

But with Teddy Dimas needing to sell chicken wraps and the Arconiacs in need of more episodes, someone will need to step up. Could Oliver be the new head of the podcast? And who would join him for a new round of recording? Perhaps Howard Morris or Ndidi Idoko?

Could one of them be behind the frame-up job precisely so they can take over the podcast?

2. Cinda Canning Is Involved

Speaking of those with a vested interest in making the Only Murders In The Building podcast into a content farm, let’s talk Cinda Canning. She’s been working on a podcast focused on the suspicious motives of the podcasters in starting a podcast since early on. Her latest idea (it was HER! IDEA!) is Only Murderers In The Building. For that, there have to be murderers in the building. And who else is famous enough (besides Sting, obviously) to be murderers than the hosts of Only Murders In The Building?

But would Cinda murder Bunny just to set up her competition?

Hahahaha, have you met Cinda Canning? That woman would sell her own grandmother for content.

3. Det Williams Will Play A Bigger Role

Then there’s Detective Williams, who is in the right place at the right time to arrest the hosts of the podcast. As someone who fed them info (once she stopped being annoyed at their very existence), her reminder of their Miranda rights almost seemed protective.

But was it? Or is she the one setting them up for Bunny’s murder? After all, they made her look bad by proving Tim Kono wasn’t the open and shut case she assumed.

4. Sazz Will Get Involved

One of Only Murders In The Building’s chief joys was its guest star roster, especially Jane Lynch as Brazzos’ old stunt double. She also turned out to have learned far more than Charles ever did about solving murder, giving the threesome the biggest clue to Tim’s demise.

Though Jane Lynch is not confirmed to return in Season 2, the show’s executive producer, John Hoffman, has said she has been invited back, and the show hopes to make Sazz a much more significant presence going forward. Can Charles’ stunt double be the one to get him out of jail? Or perhaps sit in prison for him while he solves the crime?

5. Those Texts To Get Out Of The Building

But the biggest clue, and theories, come from those texts Oliver and Charles got to get out of the building as the sirens grew closer. It was an obvious ploy to get them to find Mabel, so all three would be with Bunny’s body when the SWAT team arrived. But who did it?

And that’s where the suspicion swings back around to someone in the building. Someone who overheard Mabel tell Bunny she’s the most hated woman in the building. Someone who knows Oliver and Bunny have been feuding for years. Someone who knew how offended Charles was at the meeting that Bunny led a crusade to kick them out. Someone who has watched these three operate and can play them like an accordian or a bassoon.

The murderer is, once again, someone in the building. How well do you know your neighbors anyway?

All episodes of Only Murders In The Building Season 1 are streaming on Hulu.