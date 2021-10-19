We Need To Talk About That Only Murders In The Building Finale Cliffhanger

Since the first episode of Only Murders in the Building, Bunny has been a running antagonist. As the building manager, she has wanted Oliver out for his inability to pay rent. By the time the series reached its penultimate episode, she was evicting all three podcast hosts from the Arconia by popular vote. But with Season 1’s denouement, it seemed the murderer had been found, and Bunny conquered, as she admitted the building’s residents had reversed course and would allow their famous neighbors to stay. But then, there was another murder. So, who killed Bunny in the Only Murders in the Building finale and why? Season 2 can’t come soon enough.

Warning: Spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale follow. With the reveal that Jan was Tim Kono’s killer and Zoe’s death explained, it seemed like all the loose ends of Only Murders in the Building were neatly tied up at the end of the podcast. But in the final moments of the episode, Mabel said she felt like something was still not explained, and this was a feeling shared by viewers. After all, there was one little matter of the show’s opening from the Episode 1 prologue. Her sweater covered in blood, Mabel was seen kneeling over a body, begging Charles and Oliver to believe she was innocent.

But whose murder was that, and how, with less than five minutes to go in the Season 1 finale, was the show going to tie that in? It turned out that the show opened at the close, and those opening moments were the beginning of the next murder the team would have to solve: Bunny’s.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Not that any of them had time to start recording. Mabel’s discovery of the body and the blood certainly looked suspicious, as did Bunny being stabbed by the knitting needle Mabel carries as a weapon. With Charles and Oliver standing over her in the apartment when the police arrived, Detective Williams had no choice but to arrest all three and take them down to the station for questioning.

The podcast trio certainly didn’t have a good look when it came to their attitude toward Bunny. Bunny had threatened to make sure she got them out of the Arconia eventually, and even though Bunny seemed to have made friends with most of the building’s residents, Mabel had straight-up called her “the most hated woman in the building.”

But fans are already sure this is a setup. How, though? Fans will have to wait til Season 2 to find out.