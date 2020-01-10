Five years after releasing Revival in 2015, Selena Gomez is back with her third studio album, Rare. Just one day ahead of the record's Jan. 10 release, the album suddenly leaked, sending Selenators into a frenzy. The 13-song album is nothing short of a masterpiece if you ask Gomez's fans, and though they were upset it leaked ahead of schedule, some fans were still grateful to get a first-listen. Now, the record has officially dropped, and it's a great time to be a Selenator. These 20 tweets about Selena Gomez's Rare show how excited fans are Gomez is back.

As expected, fans don't know how to deal now that Rare is here in all its glory. Fans got their first taste of Gomez's new project when she released the album's emotional lead single, "Lose You To Love Me," in October 2018. With the lyrics involving overcoming heartbreak to love oneself again, fans could totally relate to the song's meaningful message.

The day after Gomez dropped "Lose You To Love Me" on Oct. 23, she surprised fans by giving them her second single, "Look At Her Now." Unlike the first song, which is slower-paced and has a serious, vulnerable vibe, "Look At Her Now" is upbeat and celebrates one's success. The two singles couldn't be any more different, and that only made fans more excited to hear the rest of the songs on Rare.

Now that Rare is officially here, opinions on each track are flooding the internet. Fans have a lot to say about Rare, and the fact it leaked.

Most of all, fans were praising Gomez for being so vulnerable and honest with this release.

"I’m in the best mood EVER. 5 a.m. and I’m just loving Rare so freaking much. The best thing is that Selena overcame, having fun, is so honest with Herself & is not taking no sh*t at all. She Knows her damn worth," one fan tweeted.

All in all, Rare is a cohesive project, addressing both Gomez's past relationships with others and her current relationship with herself. The album has self-love written all over it and the internet is obviously so here for it.