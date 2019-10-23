It's been a long four years y'all, but Selena Gomez is back and fans can't get enough. Like, you should see these tweets about Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" song. Fans are losing it, to say the least.

Let's be real — Gomez has been gone for a hot minute. She distracted fans with a few catchy collaborations like "Back To You" from the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack and "Wolves" with Marshmello, but fans were still waiting for that special single that would signify the release of an entire studio album.

And it was worth the wait, let me tell you. In "Lose You To Love Me," Gomez pours her heart out about love, loss, and the pain that comes with it. As expected, fans are convinced the tune is about none other than Justin Bieber, while other stans are just excited that Gomez is back with new music.

Not to mention, Gomez released a powerful black-and-white music video — shot on an iPhone, proving she's a queen — to accompany the song and it's so good.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

Gomez also shared a heartfelt message of thanks to her fans for their continued support her as she took a brief break from music before the release of "Lose You to Love Me."

"Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows," she captioned a clip from the music video. "I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you."

Later, Gomez penned an emotional message about keeping her faith despite trying times. She posted the note, written on her phone, to her Instagram Stories in which she wrote she was "laying down and thanking Jesus."

She added: "In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments — I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love. See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it's just not gonna happen. Not today, not the next."

It's no surprise fans had the reaction they did. The highly anticipated release comes on the heels of Gomez's multiple hints at the song which had stans anxiously awaiting the tune.

On Oct. 17, Gomez teased her followers by sharing a video of the front of a theater where a marquee read, "I saw the signs and I ignored it." She captioned the video with the same quote and tagged the music-streaming service Spotify.

Amazon Music was clearly in on the approaching release, tweeting, "RETWEET IF YOU WANT NEW #SELENAGOMEZ," with the hashtags #WeAlwaysGoIntoItBlindly, #RoseColoredGlassesAllDistorted, #ISawTheSignsAndIIgnoredIt, and #SelenaIsBack.

The excitement continued for Selenators over the next few days, as Gomez teased lyrics to the tune on Instagram alongside absolutely adorable photos of herself as a kid. "WERE READY BABE - @selenator ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section of Gomez's post with the lyrics, "I gave my all and they all know it."

I personally think this might be Gomez's best song yet, and these fans agree.