Here's Are All The Details About Ariana Grande's r.e.m. Beauty Brand We Have So Far

Celebrity beauty brands are almost like Birken bags in the ‘90s — everyone has to have one. Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and so many other public figures have already made the leap into beauty entrepreneurship. And now, the beauty brand train has just picked up another passenger. Ariana Grande announced on Instagram that she’s launching her own makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty. You’re definitely going to want to wake up for this launch.

Technically, r.e.m. beauty isn’t Grande’s first foray into beauty. She’s released several Ariana Grande fragrances in the past, and was rumored to be launching a body care brand called God Is A Woman. For Grande’s r.e.m. beauty announcement, Grande (or a body double) is standing on her head with a static TV flickering between her face and r.e.m. beauty’s wavy logo. She’s wearing a retro-futuristic outfit featuring a psychedelic bra top; matching gloves; a white, A-line skirt; and white gogo boots. “The lunar age has begun,” says a mysterious voiceover before a zippy song plays. The announcement is a whole vibe, and r.e.m. beauty’s Instagram account is tagged in the caption. I can’t begin to decipher what it’s all supposed to mean, but Grande is definitely making money moves.

At the moment, very little news surrounding what r.e.m. beauty will be selling is available. Its website only features an email sign-up. Even half of its full name is censored on the home page, and the brand’s Instagram bio only reads, “loading...” If that’s not enough for you, don’t worry. Twitter’s been sleuthing out Grande’s project. Here’s everything we know so far.

What is Ariana Grande's r.e.m. Beauty?

So far, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty is slated to be a cosmetics brand, no cleansers or skin care products are planned at the moment, it seems, at least according to the trademark. Surprisingly, despite Grande’s previous perfume ventures, the trademark Grande’s company Thunder Road filed in May for r.e.m. beauty is strictly focused on face makeup.

What does r.e.m. stand for?

The name’s seemingly a reference to Grande’s song “R.E.M.” from her 2018 album Sweetener which is titled after the R.E.M. — rapid eye movement — sleep period, or the time of sleep where you dream. The song’ revolves around fantasizing about a relationship. All of this doesn’t have much to do with a beauty brand, but it’s apparently one of Grande’s favorite tracks from this album, so that could be the inspiration.

When will Ariana Grande's r.e.m. Beauty launch?

Given that Grande has finally acknowledged the brand after hinting about it for over a year, the launch is likely happening soon. However, no r.e.m. beauty launch date has been revealed yet. Fans are theorizing that the reference to the lunar age means r.e.m. will drop on the full moon on Sept. 20, but that’s just a guess.

How much will Ariana Grande's r.e.m. Beauty cost?

As for pricing, there’s nothing definitive on what to expect from r.e.m. beauty. By looking at Grande’s merch items (priced between $35 and $70), as well as her perfumes (each full bottle is $65), her average pricing isn’t too expensive, but it is competitive. It’s likely r.e.m. beauty’s products won’t break the bank nor be the cheapest makeup in your bathroom.

What products will Ariana Grande's r.e.m. Beauty feature?

Get ready for a total makeover, because r.e.m. beauty’s trademark covers the gamut of cosmetics. It specifically lists “concealers, lash serum, eyeshadows, lip oil, lip tint, cheek tint, face mist, lipstick, lip gloss, highlighter, undereye brightener, eyeliner, brow pencils, and brow gel.” So, it seems your entire face can be Grande-apporved.