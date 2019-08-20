I'll be honest, I've never smelled Ariana Grande IRL, but I imagine she gives off a perfectly balanced sexy-sweet scent, which is why I'm so curious as to what Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Perfume smells like. The starlette has already dropped a variety of adorably-bottled perfumes over the years, but with "Thank U Next" reigning as the most iconic boy-bye song of all time, it's safe to say people are especially invested in this fragrance in particular. What does a heartbreaker smell like? Personally, I'm dying to know. Apparently, Ari knows too damn well, and she's sharing her irresistable secret with us mere peasants for around $50 a bottle.

Ari's Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum ($62 for 3.4 oz, ulta.com) comes in three size options that will cost you between $42 and $62 a pop, but the scent itself will have you feeling rich enough to buy seven rings and more. See what I did there? While promoting the fragrance on Instagram, the star didn't go into detail regarding notes and nuances, but she did regularly utilize the coconut emoji, so as a lover of piña coladas and the scent of sunscreen, I knew I'd most likely be into it.

And TBH, I figured even if I despised the scent, the bottle is too cute to pass up on. Am I right or am I right?

Fortunately, Ulta's description of the new fragrance gives a few details that say more than a coconut emoji ever could. Described as "playful yet cool," the perfume contains refreshing top notes of white pear and white raspberry, middle notes of creme de coconut and pink rose petals, and a sweet base of macaroon sugar and velvet musk. Basically, it's the "sugar, spice, and everything nice" recipe that created The PowerPuff Girls, and instead of Chemical X to shake things up, Ari had a few real-life exs that allowed her to create not just a bomb album, but the accompanying perfume, too.

This is definitely an ultra-girly, year-round scent. The creme de coconut make it perfect for summer, but that sugary macaroon and velvet musk base will help it transition to sweater weather with ease:

One thing we know for sure? The scent is a major crowd-pleaser — at least, according to Ari's mom. "go grab yours before joan grande literally buys all of them ..." Grande warned on Instagram.

She's literally clutching three bottles in this pic. We love a supportive mama!

She saw it, she liked it, she wanted it, and she possibly stole three from the photoshoot set. I stan Joan, although Ari seems unamused:

Jokes aside, it's safe to say Thank U, Next smells divine, and it might just be the signature scent of a true Hot Girl Summer. I want to spritz this on for date night, ladies night, beach days, shopping trips, you name it. Guess I'll be sayin "Thank U, Next" to all the other perfumes in my collection! No regrets!