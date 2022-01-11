Even Martha Stewart Is Obsessed With Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity singing Pete Davidson’s praises. The lifestyle expert and host of Martha Knows Best penned a newsworthy Instagram caption (as she is known to do), detailing her recent sighting of Davidson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dining at the celeb-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu.

The three stars took a photo together that Stewart posted on her personal Instagram page on Jan. 11. In the photo, Porowski wore a black jacket while Davidson rocked a matching Uncle Paulie’s sweatshirt and flat-brim hat. Stewart looked classic in a beige top, as well as a cap sleeve jacket.

“Never know who you’ll bump into at @noburestaurants,” she wrote.

But that’s not all. Lest we forget that Stewart founded the magazine Martha Stewart Living. She donned her journalism cap and informed her Instagram followers that, no, Kim Kardashian was not dining with rumored boyfriend Davidson. Instead, Stewart said Davidson was dining with friends.

“Busy busy. But never too busy for good food and friends,” Stewart continued in her caption.

This isn’t the first time she’s met Davidson. As she also mentioned in the caption, they both appeared on Justin Bieber’s 2015 Comedy Central roast. It’s unclear the extent to which they’ve stayed in touch, if at all, since. However, Stewart seemed impressed with Davidson’s recent career successes. She said he’s “in some very funny movies.” Here’s hoping Stewart has seen Davidson’s 2020 film The King of Staten Island.

Stewart also briefly mentioned Porowski, specifically plugging his new season of Queer Eye. Season 6 dropped on Netflix on Dec. 31.

Davidson is one of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers of late. In addition to his appearances as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, he’s stayed in the news thanks to recent sightings and a rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian. The couple first made headlines last fall. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex, Kanye “Ye” West, is also rumored to be seeing Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

Unfortunately, Stewart did not have an update on that alleged relationship. Maybe they’ll all run into each other at Carbone the next time Stewart is in New York City? Here’s hoping.