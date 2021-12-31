The Timeline For Queer Eye Season 6 Was All Over The Place

Ever since Queer Eye premiered at the start of 2018, Netflix has given fans a steady stream of Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Karamo, and Antoni to help brighten up lives — except there was quite a long wait for Season 6. The first five seasons of the lifestyle makeover series had notably quick turnarounds, with only a matter of months between each season. However, Season 6 didn’t drop until over a year and a half after Season 5, and the reason for that is made clear in the first episode. Anyone wondering when Queer Eye Season 6 was filmed is in for a tearjerker of a reveal this season.

In Season 6, the Fab Five travel down south to Austin, Texas, to work their makeover magic on 10 residents. But unfortunately, the season had particularly terrible timing. The first episode reveals filming began in March 2020, which everyone now knows means trouble was just around the corner. Most of the Season 6 premiere takes place in the days leading up to coronavirus being declared a pandemic in the United States in mid-March 2020, as the Fab Five help a line-dancing grandma named Terri tidy up her life while still embracing her wild side. However, production was halted before Terri’s final transformation was revealed, and the episode skips ahead to May 2021 when it was finally safe for the Fab Five to return to Austin to see how Terri had changed.

While half of Episode 1 was filmed in March 2020, the bulk of Season 6 was filmed beginning in April 2021 and throughout that summer. The yearlong break in production was, of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why Season 6 took much longer than previous seasons for Netflix to release.

Hopefully, the year-and-a-half break between Seasons 5 and 6 was just a one-time thing due to lockdown, and Queer Eye will get back on track with releasing a couple seasons a year as it has in the past. Netflix has yet to officially pick up a seventh season, but now that Queer Eye has finally returned, fans can look out for possible Season 7 news soon enough.

Queer Eye Season 6 is streaming on Netflix now.