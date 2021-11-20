Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the latest power couple to capture the public’s undivided attention, and it seems like Davidson’s Saturday Night Live co-stars are here for it. During a chat with People magazine at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2021 Museum Gala in New York City on Nov. 18, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd discussed the budding relationship. TBH, the SNL cast’s reactions to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating were priceless.

In an exclusive interview with the publication, the stars discussed Davidson’s recent pair-up with Kardashian. Thompson, a series regular with Davidson, remarked that the comedian is like a “little brother” to him. “I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time,” Thompson said. “I'm always happy when he's happy.”

Redd’s response was a bit more full of surprise, like most fans who’ve watched the rumors turn into a full-fledged reality over the past couple months. “Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!” said Redd. After his on-point start, he also added, “I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits, so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me.”

Yang chimed in on the relationship, too, with a more calm response than his co-star Redd. “I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rumors began swirling that Kim K and Davidson were dating when the reality star made her hosting debut on the show on Oct. 9, but they didn’t really come to fruition until the pair were spotted out on a theme park date on Oct. 30, as well as two more dates in New York and California a few days later.

E! confirmed the pair are dating on Nov. 18, but until the couple actually ~says~ they’re an item, it’s impossible to say for certain whether they’re serious or it’s a fling.

Nonetheless, fans definitely raised some eyebrows when Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday on Nov. 16 with Kim K, Kris Jenner, and rapper Flavor Flav. Flavor Flav immortalized the strange gathering on his Instagram on Nov. 17.

Shortly after the get-together, a source reportedly told People on Nov. 18 that “Pete is back in NYC now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs.” The source added, “They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten.”

Additionally, the pair reportedly has “plans to see each other again soon.”

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

The source also detailed their budding relationship and Kim K’s thoughts on Davidson. “They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it.”

Well, it definitely seems like Davidson’s co-stars are on board with the new relationship, so all that’s left to say is, “Damn, Pete!”