Everything We Know About Queer Eye Season 6 So Far

When it comes to Queer Eye, things just keep getting better. The hit Netflix reality series is officially coming back for a sixth season of life-changing makeovers. The Fab Five — known individually as Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — are returning to give viewers more tear-jerking moments.

Filming for Season 6 of Queer Eye was put on hold because of the pandemic, but they resumed production on April 23, 2021 for the upcoming season set in Austin, Texas. France hinted to Variety that filming this season felt even more important than ever before, saying, “Season 6 galvanized me. I haven’t felt that in quite some time doing any project. It felt really big. The show felt big this season, and I don’t know how else to articulate it. It felt different and felt big. It felt like we were serving a greater purpose than just one singular person each episode.”

The pandemic did have an impact on the storytelling for Season 6, according to Berk. He told People, “Our heroes have been through a lot in the past year, but to be able to tell those stories, not just personal stories, but business stories, family stories, stories of loss, stories of triumph… the stories all mean a little bit more this year I think."

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Season 6 of Queer Eye:

Queer Eye Season 6 Release Date

The release date for Queer Eye Season 6 hasn’t been announced yet. But, since we know they filmed in 2021, audiences can probably expect to see the new season in 2022.

Queer Eye Season 6 Trailer

There is no official trailer for Queer Eye Season 6 yet, but regular updates get posted to the Queer Eye Twitter and the Queer Eye Instagram.

Queer Eye Season 6 Cast

Queer Eye would be nothing without the Fab Five, and luckily Berk, Brown, France, Porowski, and Van Ness are all expected to return for Season 6.

You can watch previous season of Queer Eye on Netflix now.