How Paris Hilton's New "Stars Are Blind" Compares To The Original

No other year honored the gaudy, Y2K aesthetic better than 2022. Well, besides the actual early 2000s. The vintage era was the main character of various trends from last year, including music from new and veteran artists. With this direction, it only made sense for Paris Hilton to revisit her iconic Y2K-pop gem, “Stars Are Blind.”

On Dec. 30, Hilton released a new version of the single titled, “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” exclusively on Amazon Music. Clearly, she’s in her Taylor Swift bag with the title of this re-release, and her fans are sliving for it. Hilton shared the news of the sudden drop on Instagram, where she previously hinted she had an upcoming announcement that would “break the internet.”

“This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” Hilton wrote in the caption, teasing a revival of her brief singing career. “P.S. More new music to come in the new year.”

Hilton originally released the flirty track on her 2006 album, Paris. Being that she’s donning Swift’s title strategy of reclaiming her music, it makes you wonder if she’ll re-record her entire self-titled album. Honestly, that would be such a moment.

Within seconds of the re-released version, you’re instantly transported into a nostalgic, Y2K It girl haven. You know, a space clad with chainmail dresses and rhinestone-dusted Juicy Couture tracksuits. The reggae-inspired earworm stayed true to its roots, largely because she worked with the producer who engineered the original track, Fernando Garibay.

Over that memorable sampling of “Kingston Town” by English band UB40, Hilton coos how her new beau treats her differently than her past partners. She finds this new approach fascinating, especially since no one took the time to learn the “real her” in her relationships.

She softly sings, “Those other guys all wanna take me for a ride / But when I walk, they talk of suicide / Some people never get beyond their stupid pride / But you can see the real me inside, and I'm satisfied.”

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Listeners are then re-introduced to that infectious chorus, which is ripe with groovy drums and saucy synths. There, she croons that although their romance wasn’t written in the cards, she’s willing to take a chance on it. “Even though the gods are crazy / Even though the stars are blind / If you show me real love, baby, I'll show you mine,” Hilton sings.

Hilton’s voice flows a bit smoother on this arrangement compared to the original record. On the first version, the star adopted a pinched, almost Britney Spears-inspired baby voice; however, this new release retouched her vocals to sound breathier.

In verse two, Hilton sweetly reassures her partner that she wants to be his “only confidante.” That feeling eventually culminates in the bridge, where she taps into her high register to explain just how swoon-worthy their love is. She then rounds out the track with several drowsy ‘oh’s’ and ‘ah’s,’ reiterating just how smitten she is with him. Clearly, the stars are blind, because this relationship was meant to be.

To accompany the re-release, Hilton teamed up with Miley Cyrus and Sia to perform the track on Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party. Check out the iconic moment below.

And see the full “Stars Are Blind” lyrics below, via Genius.

Verse 1

I don’t mind spending some time just hanging here with you

‘Cause I don’t find too many guys that treat me like you do

Those other guys all wanna take me for a ride

But when I walk, they talk of suicide

Some people never get beyond their stupid pride

But you can see the real me inside, and I'm satisfied

Oh no, oh

Chorus

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love, baby, I'll show you mine

I can make it nice and naughty

Be the devil and angel too

Got a heart and soul and body

Let’s see what this love can do

Maybe I’m perfect for you

Post-Chorus

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Verse 2

I could be your confidante

Just one of your girlfriends

But I know that's not what you want

If tomorrow the world ends

Why shouldn't we be with the one we really love?

Now tell me, who have you been dreaming of?

I and I alone

Oh no, oh

Chorus

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love, baby, I'll show you mine

I can make it nice and naughty

Be the devil and angel too

Got a heart and soul and body

Let’s see what this love can do

Maybe I’m perfect for you

Bridge

Excuse me for feeling

This moment is critical

It might be revealing

We could get physical

Oh no

No, no

Chorus

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love, baby, I'll show you mine

I can make it nice and naughty

Be the devil and angel too

Got a heart and soul and body

Let’s see what this love can do

Maybe I’m perfect for you

Outro

(Ah-ah) Let’s see what love can do, oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Maybe I'm perfect for you, maybe I'm perfect for you

(Ah-ah) You, maybe I’m perfect for you (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Even though the gods are crazy (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Even though the stars are blind (Ah-ah)

Even though the gods are crazy (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Even though the stars are blind (Ah-ah)