NewJeans’ New Song “Ditto” Is An Instant Earworm
“Stay in the middle / Like you a little.”
NewJeans is ending the year with new music. To tease their upcoming single album, OMG, the K-pop group shared their pre-release single “Ditto” on Dec. 19. In “Ditto,” NewJeans — made up of members MINJI, HANNI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, and HYEIN — sing about having a crush. Although their feelings for that person are clear, they’re not sure if that person likes them back because they keep receiving mixed signals. According to a press release by the group’s agency, ADOR, MINJI helped write the lyrics for the track, and they’re instantly unforgettable.
During the first verse, NewJeans questions, “Do you want somebody like I want somebody? You smiled at me, but do you think about me now, yeah?”
To avoid any misunderstandings, the group hopes that the love interest could just admit how they really feel. “Stay in the middle / Like you a little / Don't want no riddle,” NewJeans sings during the song’s chorus. “Say it, say it back / Oh, say it ditto.”
NewJeans also dropped two music videos for their track. The clips show the members their song’s choreography with recording on an old-school video camera.
If you’re loving “Ditto,” then make sure to check out NewJeans’ upcoming single album, OMG. It drops on Jan. 2, which will be six months after the group made their debut with their first single “Attention” on July 21 of this year. The track was featured on NewJeans’ self-titled EP, which debuted on Aug. 1.
According to a Dec. 19 press release, Min Hee-Jin, who is the CEO and head producer of ADOR, said, “If the debut album highlighted a NewJeans summer, this single album will be one that depicts a NewJeans winter.” Suddenly, the winter doesn’t seem so bad after all.
Before NewJeans’ single album arrives, learn the lyrics to “Ditto” below, via Genius.
Intro: Danielle
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Chorus: Hanni
Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don't want no riddle
Say it say it back
Oh, say it ditto
Can't wait 'til the morning
So say it ditto
Verse 1: Haerin, Danielle
My feelings for you
Like the memories we share
Have grown so big
Summer's already gone and it's autumn
Been waiting all this time
Do you want somebody?
Like I want somebody?
You smiled at me but
Do you think about me now, yeah?
All the time, yeah, all the time
Pre-Chorus: Hyein, Hanni
I got no time to lose
I had a long day
I miss you
Ra-ta-ta-ta echoes my heart (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
I got nothing to lose
I like you, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah
Ra-ta-ta-ta echoes my heart (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
But I don't want to
Chorus: Haerin
Stay in the middle
Like you a littlе
Don't want no riddle
Say it say it back
Oh, say it ditto
Can't wait 'til the morning
So say it ditto
Post-Chorus: Minji
I don't want to
Walk in this maze
Not that I know еverything but
Just as I want it
Say it say it back
Oh say it ditto
I want you so, want you
So say it ditto
Verse 2: Danielle
Not just anybody
I imagined you
With the feeling
That's been always there I've been
Waiting all this time
Pre-Chorus: Hyerin, Hanni
I got nothing to lose
I like you, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah
Ra-ta-ta-ta echoes my heart (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
But I don't want to
Chorus: Hanni
Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don't want no riddle
Say it say it back
Oh, say it ditto
Can't wait 'til the morning
So say it ditto
Post-Chorus: Minji
I don't want to
Walk in this maze
Not that I know everything but
Just as I want it
Say it say it back
Oh say it ditto
I want you so, want you
So say it ditto
Outro: Danielle
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh