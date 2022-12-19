NewJeans’ New Song “Ditto” Is An Instant Earworm

NewJeans is ending the year with new music. To tease their upcoming single album, OMG, the K-pop group shared their pre-release single “Ditto” on Dec. 19. In “Ditto,” NewJeans — made up of members MINJI, HANNI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, and HYEIN — sing about having a crush. Although their feelings for that person are clear, they’re not sure if that person likes them back because they keep receiving mixed signals. According to a press release by the group’s agency, ADOR, MINJI helped write the lyrics for the track, and they’re instantly unforgettable.

During the first verse, NewJeans questions, “Do you want somebody like I want somebody? You smiled at me, but do you think about me now, yeah?”

To avoid any misunderstandings, the group hopes that the love interest could just admit how they really feel. “Stay in the middle / Like you a little / Don't want no riddle,” NewJeans sings during the song’s chorus. “Say it, say it back / Oh, say it ditto.”

NewJeans also dropped two music videos for their track. The clips show the members their song’s choreography with recording on an old-school video camera.

If you’re loving “Ditto,” then make sure to check out NewJeans’ upcoming single album, OMG. It drops on Jan. 2, which will be six months after the group made their debut with their first single “Attention” on July 21 of this year. The track was featured on NewJeans’ self-titled EP, which debuted on Aug. 1.

According to a Dec. 19 press release, Min Hee-Jin, who is the CEO and head producer of ADOR, said, “If the debut album highlighted a NewJeans summer, this single album will be one that depicts a NewJeans winter.” Suddenly, the winter doesn’t seem so bad after all.

Before NewJeans’ single album arrives, learn the lyrics to “Ditto” below, via Genius.

Intro: Danielle

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Chorus: Hanni

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Say it say it back

Oh, say it ditto

Can't wait 'til the morning

So say it ditto

Verse 1: Haerin, Danielle

My feelings for you

Like the memories we share

Have grown so big

Summer's already gone and it's autumn

Been waiting all this time

Do you want somebody?

Like I want somebody?

You smiled at me but

Do you think about me now, yeah?

All the time, yeah, all the time

Pre-Chorus: Hyein, Hanni

I got no time to lose

I had a long day

I miss you

Ra-ta-ta-ta echoes my heart (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

I got nothing to lose

I like you, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah

Ra-ta-ta-ta echoes my heart (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

Chorus: Haerin

Stay in the middle

Like you a littlе

Don't want no riddle

Say it say it back

Oh, say it ditto

Can't wait 'til the morning

So say it ditto

Post-Chorus: Minji

I don't want to

Walk in this maze

Not that I know еverything but

Just as I want it

Say it say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

Verse 2: Danielle

Not just anybody

I imagined you

With the feeling

That's been always there I've been

Waiting all this time

Pre-Chorus: Hyerin, Hanni

I got nothing to lose

I like you, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah

Ra-ta-ta-ta echoes my heart (Ra-ta-ta-ta)

But I don't want to

Chorus: Hanni

Stay in the middle

Like you a little

Don't want no riddle

Say it say it back

Oh, say it ditto

Can't wait 'til the morning

So say it ditto

Post-Chorus: Minji

I don't want to

Walk in this maze

Not that I know everything but

Just as I want it

Say it say it back

Oh say it ditto

I want you so, want you

So say it ditto

Outro: Danielle

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh