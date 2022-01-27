Britney, Paris, and Lindsay’s friendship evolution is a story in itself. Over a decade since their public outings together in the early 2000s, Paris has an update on the status of her friendships with Lindsay and Britney.

Paris appeared on the Jan. 26 show of Watch What Happens Live alongside her mother and star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy Hilton. During the show, Paris answered host Andy Cohen’s questions about her famous friends.

When asked if she’s in touch with Lindsay these days, Paris said, "I just feel that we're grown-ups now. I just got married. She [Lindsay] just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature, and now everything is all good."

Paris said she even reached out to Lindsay to congratulate her on the engagement news. "I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations," Paris told Cohen.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has publicly addressed reaching out to Lindsay about her engagement. Elle reported Paris discussed Lindsay in a December 2021 episode of her podcast, This Is Paris. "I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her,” she said, according to Elle.

She also said on the podcast episode how “happy” it is to see all three celebs, including herself, thriving in their personal lives today. "It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," Paris said,” according to Elle. "I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

Paris also said on WWHL this week she’s happy to see Britney shining. “I spoke to her right around the wedding, and she’s happy, feels free and is in an amazing place,” she told Cohen.

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It sounds like the trio may not be as close as they were in the early 2000s, but it’s sweet to see how supportive Paris still is of her former besties.