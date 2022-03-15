Simone Biles’ dress game is strong. Just one week after giving fans a sneak peek of her wedding gown fitting — spoiler alert: she said yes to two(!) wedding dresses — Biles is serving again. According to her Instagram, the G.O.A.T. is celebrating her 25th birthday in the Turks and Caicos and, according to me, she is doing so in true Y2K style — Hilton style, to be precise. Simone Biles’ 25th birthday dress is giving Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday dress vibes, following in the footsteps of celebs who love to bust out this shimmering halter look for their birthday bashes.

On Tuesday, March 15, Biles shared a pic of herself on Instagram captioned, “this is 25.” In the sultry shot, the world champion gymnast looked absolutely dazzling in a silver, rhinestoned halter dress with a plunging neckline. Biles accessorized the shimmering look with jeweled hoops, a simple bracelet, and her timeless engagement ring. Even her nails have a touch of glitter. The look is 100% disco ball realness and I am here for it. In fact, I’ve been here for it since the first time I saw it in 2002 when Paris Hilton was one of the most famous folks in the country.

The reality star wore a strikingly similar dress to her 21st birthday party where the shimmering, chainmail halter dress immediately became iconic. It was such an instant vibe, that another young celeb donned a copycat dress for her 21st birthday — but we’ll get to that shortly. First, the dress.

Designed by Julien Macdonald, the halter is studded with Swarovski crystals which give it its disco ball gleam. Hilton was a famed party girl in the early aughts and she knew her birthday dress had to make a statement. “When I saw it, I was like, oh my God, this dress is everything,” she told V Magazine. And literally, everyone agreed. The look — including the necklace-heavy styling — became synonymous with turning 21 years old when everyone in the world knows your face.

It was such an iconic look that Kendall Jenner wore it for her 21st birthday almost 15 years later, captioning her birthday post on Instagram, “vintage Paris Hilton vibes.” Jenner’s version of the crystal party dress was updated with some supermodel touches and designed in collaboration with Antoine Salameh.

Style-wise, Jenner ditched the stiff choker-style collar that Hilton wore in the original look in favor of layered necklaces. She updated the heavy, all-over smokey eye look that those who survived middle or high school in the early aughts remember well — you guys, we made it out — with a sleek winged liner look and lots of highlight and shimmer as was the beauty custom in 2016.

As for the original party girl, she was delighted with Jenner’s homage. “I was very flattered,” Hilton shared with V Magazine, “I think every girl should wear that dress on their 21st birthday, it's so epic.”

Evidently, the most decorated gymnast in the world agrees it’s the ultimate party ‘fit.