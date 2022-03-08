Simone Biles said yes to the dress — times two. The GOAT gymnast recently experienced one of the most exciting steps on her bridal journey — picking her wedding ‘fit — and it’s giving fans so much life, especially since she chose two different gowns. Though not much is known about Simone Biles’ wedding dresses, the details we do know, including how much they could potentially cost and the famed designer behind them, should be enough to hold you over until the momentous occasion.

In a Sunday, March 6 Instagram post, the 24-year-old Olympian shared two photos of herself at the Los Angeles Galia Lahav boutique, cheekily captioned, “said yes to the dress(es),” indicating that she picked more than one ensemble for her wedding. A day later, she confirmed she had two selections via her Instagram Stories, one of which was love at first sight. “Soooo actually the first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked,” she wrote about Dress No. 1. As for Dress No. 2, she believes it was the eighth gown she tried on.

The official Galia Lahav Instagram account also shared photos from the bride-to-be’s fitting, including two pics of her in different wedding dresses. While the caption made it clear that neither of the pieces shared is part of the pair Biles ultimately selected, the post does give us some ideas about what kind of bridal moment everyone’s favorite gold medalist is hoping to have.

Galia Lahav is a couture designer known for dressing world famous celebs for weddings and non-wedding-related occasions, including Beyoncé (at her 2018 vow renewal), Jennifer Lopez, and Gal Gadot. According to Galia Lahav’s website, the brand’s custom-made wedding gowns typically range from $7,000-$20,000, with prices varying based on customizations, alterations, and other bride-based variables. The brand also offers a made-to-order collection, called GALA by Galia Lahav, which has all the brand’s signature luxe detailing in a less expensive price range: $5,000-$8,500.

The main takeaways from Simone Biles’ Galia Lahav wedding dress fitting: This world champion loves a beaded moment, crystals, and floral-inspired embellishments. However, the similarities between the two wedding dresses end there. Below, Galia Lahav’s PR Manager, Yael Friedman, breaks down the two styles to Elite Daily.

The first gown, the Pipa, features sheer paneling and an A-line silhouette, criss-cross boning details on the corset top, a square neckline, and a full skirt. It retails for $13,800 before alterations. The second wedding dress depicted is the G-509. This strapless, corseted mermaid gown with a scooped neckline retails for just under $6,000.

Biles’ February engagement to fiancé Jonathon Owens and the Olympian’s engagement ring might also hold some clues as to what styles of gown might speak to her. The oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band is classic and timeless, which could mean she has a preference for classic silhouettes with modern design notes much like the first dress shared by Galia Lahav. Owens also popped the question with an array of red roses, a traditionally romantic flower, which could also point to the bride favoring traditional vibes for her big day.

While Biles is keeping her wedding details under wraps, it’s safe to say that both of her wedding gowns will be — much like the four-time gold medalist herself — the winningest.