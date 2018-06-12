Beyoncé and Jay-Z are running all over Europe for the first leg of their OTR II tour, and in typical Carter family fashion, the couple has debuted intimate family footage during their shows. One such video is of a second wedding ceremony and Beyonce's vow renewal dress is so pretty it hurts.

In case you're somehow unaware, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have had some marital issues in the past. It all became known to the public when Bey's sister Solange and Jay-Z got in an elevator fight in May 2014. There were rumors that it was because Jay had cheated on his wife. but nothing was confirmed until April 2016, when Beyoncé released Lemonade. Bey's album confirmed her husband's infidelity but also that the couple remained together and were stronger than ever.

Fast forward to the power couple's second joint world tour (is "power couple" even a strong enough term for them?), and Queen Bey has gifted the world with deeply personal footage of their vow renewal ceremony. The video features adorable footage of Blue Ivy and her younger siblings, Sir and Rumi Carter, but it also gave fans a glimpse of Beyonce's vow renewal gown and honestly, you haven't lived until you've seen this dress.

The official On The Run II Twitter account posted some fan footage of the intimate video. It shows the Carter family of five getting ready for the big day, then flashes the words "THIS IS REAL LOVE" and wow, it really is. My love for the dress, that is.

Rumi's flower crown is pretty adorable too, though.

It looks like the whole family wore white, including the babies, but obviously Queen Bey's look was the most beautiful. The singer wore her hair in a sleek bun, wore simple (but please note, not small) diamond earrings, and an off-the-shoulder gown. Now, as adorable as this family photo is, I really just wanted to see a full-length shot of Bey's dress. Lucky for me, and other Beyhive fashion fanatics, the dress designer came forward and provided the world with such photos.

"Congrats to Beyoncé on renewing her wedding vows in Galia Lahav #Thelmadress 😍 👑 🐝 @beyonce #QueenBInAQueenDress," posted the designer. Lahav is a fashion designer known for her elaborate evening gowns and wedding dresses. The dress that Bey chose is named Thelma and is from the label's Victorian Affinity bridal collection.

Lahav's site says that the gown is inspired by Queen Victoria’s wedding dress:

[It's] corseted with a sheer back made of a very delicate blush colored chantilly lace over a shimmery background. It has many sheer cut-outs, which accentuates the figure. The top has an elaborate vintage applique ornament which forms an off-the-shoulder neckline and has a sheer drape silk tulle sleeves. The appliques are decorated with multiple Swarovski crystals and pearls.

This is one of the most intricately-designed wedding dresses I've ever seen.

The Thelma gown also features a detachable silk train with a lace medallion design in the center.

As beautiful as the train is, when it's removed, the sheer panels on the dress become a beautiful focal point. Just imagine Bey's bootyliciousness in this curve-hugging design. There's no confirmation yet on whether Beyoncé wore the train or not, but my guess is that she wore it for the ceremony and took it off for any sort of reception they had afterwards.

The ornate detailing on this dress is next level fabulous.

Oh and the gown reportedly costs over $12,000 (in United States currency) and the train is an extra almost $3,900. But, you know, when you and your husband are worth a billion dollars, spending $16,000 on a wedding outfit is NBD.