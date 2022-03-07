Can you get a gold medal for cute coupledom? If so, Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens should definitely be in the running. On Feb. 15, the Olympian announced her engagement to Owens, and now she’s revealing some exciting wedding details. During an Instagram Q&A session on March 7, Biles opened up about their upcoming nuptials, and she even revealed when exactly she knew her fiancé was the one.

When a follower asked Biles, “Did you have a specific ‘aha’ moment of knowing your fiancé was The One?,” she had a seriously sweet answer. “[S]o fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my [best friend] Rachel that I was going to marry him... I just knew. 🥰,” Biles wrote back. If you’re wondering when exactly that happened, a quick peek at Biles and Owens’ relationship timeline, shows that her ~aha moment~ happened back in March 2020, almost two years before Owens’ proposal.

But that wasn’t the only sweet detail that Biles revealed. She also opened up about her and Owens’ wedding plans — and apparently, their wedding is coming in 2023. While she said they’re “still in the process of solidifying wedding plans/details,” she did share two other tidbits: One, their honeymoon destination is still up in the air, but she’s “always wanted to go to Bora Bora.” And two, Biles already has zeroed in on her bridal look, which will involve two dresses. “[T]he first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about [eight] in, [I’m] guessing.”

So far, Biles and Owens haven’t shared if they plan to write their own vows, but if that happens, expect them to be incredible. In July 2021, when Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition and team finals at the Tokyo Olympics, Owens wrote a moving love letter to her on Instagram.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

Incredibly sweet. We can’t wait to watch this wedding unfold.