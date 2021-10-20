These Guys Didn't Make It Past Night 1 Of The Bachelorette

It’s truly an embarrassment of riches that Bachelor Nation gets graced with not just one, but two Bachelorettes within one calendar year. After Katie Thurston found love as the Bachelorette earlier this year, it’s now Michelle Young’s turn to be the lead and go on her own journey. Michelle was a fan-favorite contestant from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, so it was a no-brainer when she was cast as the Bachelorette herself. Now that her time to shine is finally here, though, she has to do the hard job of eliminating guys each week. Hey, it’s all in the name of love. Here’s your weekly rundown of who goes home each week during Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette.

After getting the runner-up position on Matt’s season, the 28-year-old basketball player and fifth grade teacher is getting her own opportunity to take the spotlight and begin a new journey to find love. As shown in her intro package, Michelle looks at her parents as an example of a successful marriage, so she went into her season with complete focus on finding “the Superman to her Superwoman.” These are the guys she sent home as she went on her journey to find him:

The Bachelorette Episode 1 Eliminations (Oct. 19)

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It was a big night for Michelle as she greeted the 30 men all vying for her heart and her final rose. There were some guys who instantly made Michelle feel something, like the recipient of her first impression rose, Nayte Olukoya. And then there were guys who instantly turned her off, like Ryan Fox, who had a folder full of notes on Bachelorette strategy. Michelle was not willing to start a relationship with such a big red flag, so Ryan didn’t even make it to the first rose ceremony before he was sent home. The guys who did make it to the rose ceremony but were then eliminated are: Brandon Kieffer, Bryan Witzmann, Edward Naranjo, Garrett Aida, Jack Russell, and JoMarri Gable. That leaves 23 men to continue on Michelle’s journey:

Nayte

Jamie

Leroy

Martin

Spencer

Rick

Clayton

Peter

PJ

Mollique

Romeo

Daniel

Brandon J

Will

Chris S

Rodney

Alec

Pardeep

Christopher G

Casey

Olumide

LT

Joe

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.