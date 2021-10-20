The Bachelorette Is Back In Palm Springs... But Not At The La Quinta

Travel is usually a big part of the Bachelor franchise, but for the last few seasons, the cast has had to be content mostly staying put. The lockdowns of 2020 restricted the amount of travel the cast and crew could do, so the most recent casts were kept sequestered in a single resort. But now it’s Michelle Young’s turn to be the Bachelorette and, thankfully, some travel restrictions have been lifted for filming. That means she and her cast of suitors get to enjoy a few different locales while on the journey to find love. It appears Michelle’s Bachelorette season is filming at multiple locations this season, which should be a treat for everyone who’s sick of watching dates go down at the same resort week after week.

For the last few seasons, there was no travel allowed, so even the final four contestants’ “hometown dates” had to take place within the same resort where they’d been since night one. That definitely made for some *interesting* dates, like Blake Moynes trying to recreate Canada for Katie Thurston while they were staying in New Mexico. But I think both the cast and the audience will appreciate going back to the Bachelor franchise’s roots and getting to actually see everybody in their hometowns, as well as a bunch of beautiful resorts. Here’s what we know about all the filming locations for Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette so far.

Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, California

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette is kicking off in the Southern California desert, not too far off from La Quinta in Palm Springs ,where Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette was filmed. This season is beginning at the Renaissance Esmerelda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, which is right next to Palm Springs.

The Renaissance Esmerelda looks like a pretty gorgeous place to kick off Michelle’s love story. Not only is there a spa and golf course, but the pool also includes a sandy shore, so you can get a taste of the beach even when you’re in the desert. Hopefully we’ll get to see the contestants enjoying a little poolside fun this season on The Bachelorette.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.