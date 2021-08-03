Katie Tweeted The Wildest Thing About Meeting Blake's Family On The Bachelorette

Meeting your significant other’s parents is always nerve wracking, especially when you’re the Bachelorette. Although Katie Thurston felt plenty of pressure meeting her final three men’s loved ones, at least she got a good gift out of it. If you haven’t seen it yet, Katie Thurston’s tweet about meeting Blake Moynes’ family on their Bachelorette hometown reveals the, ahem, thoughtful gift his mom gave to her.

During the Aug. 2 episode, Katie stressed over the pressure of meeting her final men’s family members — as she put it, you don’t just marry a man, you marry his family. Katie certainly dressed to impress Blake’s family in a floral dress and pink cardigan, but mom Emily and sister Taylor wasted no time interrogating whether or not the lovebirds’ relationship was based on more than just physical chemistry. They walked away much more confident about Katie and Blake’s connection, and as it turns out, Katie walked away with a special present from Emily.

While hometowns aired, Katie tweeted a photo of her cat Tommy lounging beside a... Canadian flag-themed dildo. “I wore a f*cking Sunday church outfit just so I could receive this gift from his mom!!? 😂,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

It makes sense: The two main things fans know about Blake are that he’s Canadian and he’s sex-positive. Looks like it’s like mother, like son!

The Moynes women proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with during Blake’s hometown date, and according to Katie, this won’t be the last time Bachelor Nation will get some brutal honesty this season. “If you think Blake’s sister is brutally honest..just wait until the season finale,” Katie tweeted shortly afterward. When a fan pleaded for her to stop spoiling things, she replied, “We all know there is a finale. Sh*t is about to get real. 💁‍♀️” Does this mean Blake and Katie will get engaged? Or is some major drama headed their way?

You can see exactly how Katie’s *journey* to find love wraps up by catching the Bachelorette Season 17 finale on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, or the next day on Hulu.