Twitter Has No Chill About Brandon's Brother On The Bachelorette

Going on a reality show means you’re not only opening up your life to fans, but you’re also opening your family’s lives up. Take Brandon Jones from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, for example. The 27-year-old Portland native stole the hearts of fans from the start, but after his hometown date during the Nov. 30 episode, viewers are thirsting over Brandon’s brother as well. These tweets about Brandon’s brother, Noah, on The Bachelorette prove social media is *very here* for both Jones bros.

Before fans fell for Noah, they — along with Michelle — started falling for Brandon. The traveling nurse recruiter caught her eye from the start of the process, and during their Nov. 30 date, Michelle finally told Brandon she was falling in love with him. And in addition to seeing a future with him, Michelle said she could also see how well her family would blend with his in the future.

Heading into his hometown date with Michelle, Brandon told her she would be meeting his mother, father, and brother, Noah. What made the meeting so special — in addition to the whole “being on national television” thing — was the fact that Noah wasn’t supposed to be there. According to Brandon, Noah was actually supposed to leave for the military, but he put off his start date for the opportunity to meet Michelle... something Twitter wasn’t exactly buying.

It seemed like once viewers finally got to meet Noah, however, they forgot the whole “leaving for the military” thing and instead were distracted by how attractive they found him, as well as his genuine interest in learning more about Michelle and his obviously strong bond with Brandon.

In fact, viewers noticed a strong resemblance between the brothers. The only difference, according to Twitter, was Noah’s glasses, which somehow made the resemblance between the pair even more obvious to fans.

Regardless of what happens between Brandon and Michelle, it’s pretty clear fans aren’t done with Noah quite yet. From hoping he’ll be cast on a future season of The Bachelorette to rooting for him to become a lead on the show himself, it’s obvious fans don’t want to say goodbye to Brandon’s bespectacled brother.

The Bachelorette continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.